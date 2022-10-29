Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Allotment Result Out; Document Verification From October 31

Tripura NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result Declared

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tripura has declared the state's National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 round 1 allotment result today, October 29. Candidates can check their Tripura NEET UG round 1 allotment result on the official website-- dme.tripura.gov.in. The round 1 provisional allotment list of Tripura State NEET UG 2022 counselling includes the user ID, user name, NEET roll number and allotment status of candidates among other details.

Candidates shortlisted in the Tripura NEET UG 2022 round 1 seat allotment result need to confirm their joining by appearing at the office of DME Tripura with four passport size photos, original documents and photocopy of documents for verification. The verification process will be held between October 31 and November 3, 2022.

The DME Tripura statement issued in this regard said: "The nominations to the intending allotted candidates will be issued at the office of the DME, Bidurkarta Choumuhani, Agartala from November 1 to 3, 2022. The admission of the intended allotted and nominated candidates in allotted admitting Institutions shall be from November 1 to 4, 2022. The last date of admission is up to 5 pm on November 4, 2022 (Friday) for the 1st round allotted seat."

Tripura NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result: How To Check