  • Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022: Document Verification Starts Today; Details Here

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tripura will start the Tripura NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 document verification process today, October 31.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 31, 2022 4:06 pm IST

Tripura NEET UG 2022 Document Verification Begins Today
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tripura will start the Tripura NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 document verification process today, October 31. Candidates allotted seats in Tripura NEET UG round 1 seat allotment are required to report at the allotted college between October 31 and November 3, 2022. Aspirants must carry NEET UG allotment letter, original documents and four passport-size photos along with executed relevant bonds for verification.

Tripura NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result was declared on October 29. DME Tripura has issued the round 1 provisional allotment list of registered candidates for admission to the MBBS, BDS courses in Medical and Dental colleges of the state. Candidates need to carry the following documents for Tripura NEET UG counselling 2022 verification process

  • Class 10 certificate
  • Class 12 mark sheet
  • A permanent resident certificate (in case of Tripura state domicile)
  • Valid photo ID proof
  • NEET 2022 admit card
  • NEET 2022 score card
  • Passport-size photo of the candidate
  • Reservation category certificate (if any).

Also Read|| Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Allotment Result Out; Document Verification From October 31

The DME Tripura will release the nominations to the allotted candidates from November 1 to November 3. The admission process of shortlisted candidates will be conducted by the colleges from November 1 to 4, 2022. Aspirants are required to complete their admission process till 5 pm on November 4, 2022.

