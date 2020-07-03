Image credit: Shutterstock Tripura Madhyamik Result 2020 will be available on www.tripuraresults.nic.in

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education, or TBSE, has released the Madhyamik or Class 10 result today . Students can check the Tripura Madhyamik Result on the official website of the board -- www.tbse.in, www.tripura.nic.in, www.tripurainfo.com and www.tripuraresults.nic.in and www.tripurachronicle.in. The Tripura Madhyamik Class 10 exams were scheduled to be concluded by March 31. However, the lockdown imposed from March 25 led to the postponement of some papers and the delay in the declaration of TBSE results. TBSE had initially planned to hold the postponed exams from July 5 onwards but it was later decided to cancel the pending exams.

In 2019, TBSE Madhyamik result was declared on June 8. As many as 65% of students had qualified the Class 10 exams in Tripura last year.

Tripura Madhyamik Result 2020: Live Updates

July 3, 10.20 AM: Here are the steps To Check Tripura Madhyamik Result:

STEP 1: Visit any of the official websites -- www.tbse.in, www.tripura.nic.in, www.tripurainfo.com and www.tripuraresults.nic.in and www.tripurachronicle.in

STEP 2: Enter the login credentials including roll numbers and registration numbers as mentioned in the Class 10 Madhyamik admit cards

STEP 3: Submit and access the TBSE Class 10 result

July 3, 10.05 AM: Dipayab Debnath has topped in the state with 97.6 per cent marks. There are three second toppers - Megha Sharma, Trishasree Dewan, and Abhiraj Paul - who have all scored 97.4 per cent.

July 3, 10.00 AM: The overall pass percentage for Tripura Madhyamik exam is at 69.49%.

July 3, 9.55 AM: TBSE 10th results are now available on the official websites www.tbse.in, www.tripura.nic.in, www.tripurainfo.com and www.tripuraresults.nic.in and www.tripurachronicle.in

July 3, 9.50 AM: After the cancellation of pending madhyamik exams were announced, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath held a meeting on July 1 to discuss the issue of reopening schools.

July 3, 9.15 AM: Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath has declared the Tripura Madhyamik Result 2020. Results will be available on the official websites soon.

July 3, 9.05 AM: Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Result will be published on the official websites www.tbse.in, www.tripura.nic.in, www.tripurainfo.com and www.tripuraresults.nic.in and www.tripurachronicle.in soon.

July 3, 8.55 AM: The Tripura Madhyamik Result will be announced soon by the Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath. The result link will be live on the official websites soon.

July 3, 8.40 AM: Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Result will be announced at 9 am. The result will be available for download on the official websites by 9.45 am.

July 3, 8.30 AM: Around 39,000 students appeared for the TBSE Tripura Madhyamik exams--both for old syllabus and new syllabus. Class 10 exams for the new syllabus students were completed on time before the COVID-19 outbreak started affecting the academic year.

July 3, 8.15 AM: The postponed Class 10 exams were scheduled to be held from July 5 but Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced on June 30 that the remaining madhyamik exams were cancelled.

July 3, 8.00 AM: The TBSE Madhyamik Exam 2020 was scheduled to be held between March 2 and March 31 but TBSE had to postpone certain exams due to the COVID-19 outbreak in mid-March.

July 3, 7.45 AM: Students will be able to receive the Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Result by sending an SMS to 7738299899. To receive the result, students need to send TBSE10 (space) Registration Number Roll Number (there should be no space between registration number and roll number) to 7738299899.

July 3, 7.30 AM: Tripura Madhyamik Result will be available on the official websites www.tbse.in, www.tripura.nic.in, www.tripurainfo.com and www.tripuraresults.nic.in.

July 3, 7.15 AM: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education will declare the Tripura Madhyamik Result today at 9 am.