Tripura Madhyamik (10th) Result Tomorrow

Tripura Madhyamik result 2020 will be announced tomorrow. The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) had notified on its official website that the result for class 10 students will be announced on July 3.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 2, 2020 5:24 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Tripura Madhyamik Result Date, Time Announced
COVID-19 Lockdown: Remaining Board Exams In Tripura Postponed Again
Tripura Board Class 10, Class 12 Exam Dates Announced For Remaining Subjects; Exams From June 5 to June 11
UP Madarsa Board Result 2020 Announced; Direct Link Here
Maharashtra Launches Website For 11th Admission
Punjab Government To Challenge High Court Order Over School Fee
Tripura Madhyamik (10th) Result Tomorrow
Tripura Madhyamik result 2020 will be announced tomorrow
New Delhi:

Tripura Madhyamik result 2020 will be announced tomorrow. The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) had notified on its official website that the result for class 10 students will be announced on July 3. The results will be announced at 9 am and will be available on the board's official website at 9.45 am. Apart from the website, students will also be able to receive their result on SMS.

Tripura 10th result will be available on the following official websites:

  • www.tbse.in
  • www.tripura.nic.in
  • www.tripurainfo.com
  • www.tripuraresults.nic.in
  • www.tripurachronicle.in

Tripura Madhyamik result will also be available on private result websites like 'indiaresults.com', and 'examresults.net'.

Tripura Madhyamik results will also be available through SMS. Students will be able to receive their result by sending an SMS to 7738299899:

TBSE10 (space) Registration Number Roll Number (there should be no space between registration number and roll number)

Apart from the methods through which students will be able to check their result, the board has also released the schedule for mark sheet and certificate distribution. Students can check the schedule online from the board's website and collect their certificates accordingly.

In 2019, Tripura Madhyamik result was announced on June 8. Nearly 65 per cent students had passed class 10 exams in Tripura last year. Tathagat Datta had topped the state board Madhyamik exam with 481 marks.



Click here for more Education News
Tripura Board of Secondary Education Madhyamik Examination Tripura Board of Secondary Education TBSE Class 10 Result Tripura Board Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main, NEET: Education Ministry Asks Test Agency For Recommendations On Holding Exams
JEE Main, NEET: Education Ministry Asks Test Agency For Recommendations On Holding Exams
National Law School of India University Bengaluru: Plea In Delhi High Court Against Domicile Reservation
National Law School of India University Bengaluru: Plea In Delhi High Court Against Domicile Reservation
NIT Uttarakhand: Centre Sanctions Rs 909.85 Crore For Permanent Campus
NIT Uttarakhand: Centre Sanctions Rs 909.85 Crore For Permanent Campus
IIM Bangalore Among Top 50 In QS World University Rankings For Executive MBA 2020
IIM Bangalore Among Top 50 In QS World University Rankings For Executive MBA 2020
"You Won Us Back": Students On JEE Main, NEET Announcement By Education Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................