Tripura Madhyamik result 2020 will be announced tomorrow

Tripura Madhyamik result 2020 will be announced tomorrow. The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) had notified on its official website that the result for class 10 students will be announced on July 3. The results will be announced at 9 am and will be available on the board's official website at 9.45 am. Apart from the website, students will also be able to receive their result on SMS.

Tripura 10th result will be available on the following official websites:

www.tbse.in

www.tripura.nic.in

www.tripurainfo.com

www.tripuraresults.nic.in

www.tripurachronicle.in

Tripura Madhyamik result will also be available on private result websites like 'indiaresults.com', and 'examresults.net'.

Tripura Madhyamik results will also be available through SMS. Students will be able to receive their result by sending an SMS to 7738299899:

TBSE10 (space) Registration Number Roll Number (there should be no space between registration number and roll number)

Apart from the methods through which students will be able to check their result, the board has also released the schedule for mark sheet and certificate distribution. Students can check the schedule online from the board's website and collect their certificates accordingly.

In 2019, Tripura Madhyamik result was announced on June 8. Nearly 65 per cent students had passed class 10 exams in Tripura last year. Tathagat Datta had topped the state board Madhyamik exam with 481 marks.







