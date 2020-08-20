Tripura Launches ‘Neighbourhood Classes’ Amid Covid-19 To Close Learning Gap

The Tripura government has introduced and launched "neighbourhood classes" of up to five students to contain the spread of Cvid-19, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced on Twitter. The educator will teach a maximum of five students by maintaining social distancing, at his house or in the residence of any of his students in the neighbourhood.

“A new concept “Neighborhood class” launched and is started from today. Teachers will go to the student’s locality and teach them in small groups in open space, consisting of maximum 5 students by maintaining social distancing, proper face covers and following safety measures, ” Nath said.

Teachers will go to the student's locality and teach them in small groups in open space, consisting of maximum 5 students by maintaining social distancing, proper face covers and following safety measures. — Ratan Lal Nath (@RatanLalNath1) August 20, 2020

In April, Nath informed that the education department has started virtual classes through the cable television network. To do so, 13 new channels have been broadcasting one-hour-long classes every day. The government had also requested the Prasar Bharati to allot a two-hour slot every day for broadcasting classes, which are also being uploaded on the "Siksha Bandhu" YouTube account.

Earlier, Tripura government has sought an additional fund of Rs 13 crore from the MHRD for providing two more eggs for every child in the mid-day meals. The state government has also urged the Centre to release pending funds of Rs 36 crore under the Samagra Sikha Abhiyan and Rs. 9.89 crore under the Scheme to Provide Quality Education in Madrasas (SPQEM).

"We have also urged other state governments to allow stranded students from Tripura to return to their homes. The Tripura government will arrange transportation for them," Nath said.

(With inputs from PTI)