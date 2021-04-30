TJEE 2021 registration ends today

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) will be closing the registrations for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) today. The candidates can apply at the official website tbjee.nic.in. The entrance exam for admission to Engineering, Technological, Veterinary, Agriculture, Fisheries, Paramedical, and other professional degree courses will be conducted on June 23.

The exam will be held in three shifts. Combined paper of Physics and Chemistry will be held in the first shift of one-and-a-half-hour duration. The Biology paper will be held in the second shift of 45 minutes and the Mathematics paper will be held in the third shift of 45 minutes.

Eligibility For TJEE 2021

The candidates must be a permanent resident of Tripura and passed the Class 12 exams for Tripura Board of Secondary Education or Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE).

Steps To Apply For TJEE 2021

Step 1 Go to the official website tbjee.nic.in

Step 2 Click on the ‘Apply online for TJEE 2021’ link

Step 3 Fill the registration form. Generate login details

Step 4 Login the admission portal and fill the application form

Step 5 Upload required documents and pay the application fee

Documents Required For TJEE Registration

The candidates will have to upload the soft copies of a list of documents on the online TJEE registration portal.

One scanned copy of photograph

One scanned copy of signature

Below Poverty Line (BPL) Certificate (if applicable)

Ration card (if applicable)

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PwD Certificate from DDRC (if applicable)

Certificate from Rajya once updated his/her profile

Tripura JEE Exam Pattern

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has modified the paper pattern from this year.

The questions papers will have multiple-choice questions and the candidates will get 45 minutes for each section. The subjects have been divided into 10 modules. Three questions will be asked from each module worth 12 marks.

The number of questions from each subject has been reduced from 5o to 30. Each subject will be scored out of 120 marks.

There will be a negative marking in the paper. The candidates will lose one mark for each incorrect response.