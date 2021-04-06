TJEE 2021 registration begins for Tripura entrance exam

Tripura Board has started the registrations for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) at tbjee.nic.in The candidates will have to create a new account at the TJEE online admission portal and submit required documents to confirm their registration for the state-level exam. The entrance exam will be held on June 23 for admissions to engineering, technology and other professional courses offered by the participating institutes.

The last date to register for TJEE 2021 is April 25. The registration fee for the general candidates is Rs 550.

TJEE will be held on a single day instead of a two-day system.

Physics and Chemistry papers will be conducted from 11 am to 12:30 pm, Biology will be conducted from 1:30 pm to 2:15 pm and Mathematics paper will be conducted from 2:45 pm to 3:30 pm.

Candidates seeking admission to BTech or other technical courses will have to appear for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and candidates for veterinary, paramedical, agriculture or fisheries will have to appear for Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Eligibility For TJEE 2021

The candidates must be a permanent resident of Tripura and passed the Class 12 exams for Tripura Board of Secondary Education or Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE).

Steps To Register For TJEE 2021

Step 1 Visit the official website tbjee.nic.in

Step 2 Click on ‘Apply online for TJEE 2021’

Step 3 Under the new registration tab, enter details such as name, email id, mobile number, date of birth and password

Step 4 Then login the portal and enter the qualification details

Step 5 Upload required documents in the PDF format

Step 6 Pay application fee

Revised Exam Pattern

The Tripura board has revised the paper pattern for TJEE 2021.

The exam is being conducted on a single day instead of two days. The papers will be held in three shifts. Combined paper of Physics and Chemistry will be held in the first shift of one-and-a-half-hour duration.

Biology paper will be held in the second shift of 45 minutes.

Mathematics paper will be held in the third shift of 45 minutes.

The questions papers will have multiple-choice questions and the candidates will get 45 minutes for each section. The subjects have been divided into 10 modules. Three questions will be asked from each module worth 12 marks.

The number of questions from each subject has been reduced from 5o to 30. Each subject will be scored out of 120 marks.

There will be a negative marking in the paper. The candidates will lose one mark for each incorrect response.

Examination Centres

The examination will be conducted at Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Udaipur, Santirbazar and Agartala.

Tripura Board will be releasing the results in the form of percentile score and will release the merit ranks for the candidates.