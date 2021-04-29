Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2021 Registration Ends Tomorrow

  • Home
Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE 2021) will be held on June 23 in three shifts.

Education | Updated: Apr 29, 2021 7:04 pm IST

Tripura JEE 2021 registration ends tomorrow. Apply at tbjee.nic.in (representational)
New Delhi:

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination Board (TBJEE) will close registration for TJEE 2021 tomorrow, April 30. Students can apply online at tbjee.nic.in. The state-level entrance exam for admission to Engineering, Technological, Veterinary, Agriculture, Fisheries, Paramedical, and other professional degree courses at participating institutions will be held on June 23, in three shifts.

Earlier, the last date for registration was April 25 but it was later extended till April 30.

To appear in the exam, students must be permanent residents of Tripura and pass the Class 12 board exam from the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) or the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

How To Apply For TJEE 2021

  1. Go to the official website, tbjee.nic.in.

  2. Click on the ‘Apply online for TJEE 2021’ link.

  3. Fill the registration form. Generate login details.

  4. Login. Fill the application form, upload documents.

  5. Pay the application fee.

For 2021, the board has revised TJEE exam pattern. The exam will be held on a single day instead of two. The papers will be held in three shifts. Combined paper of Physics and Chemistry will be held in the first shift of one-and-a-half-hour duration. The Biology paper will be held in the second shift of 45 minutes and the Mathematics paper will be held in the third shift of 45 minutes.

