Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Date Announced; Admit Cards Soon

Tripura JEE exam date announced

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has announced the exam date of Tripura JEE 2021. The Tripura JEE has been scheduled to be held on August 24. The board while announcing the Tripura JEE dates, also said that for admit card details and Covid guidelines, students can check the board website -- tbjee.nic.in.

“Rescheduled date of Tripura Joint Entrance Examination-2021 is 24th August 2021,” read a statement on the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination website.

Tripura JEE Exam Pattern 2021

The TJEE 2021 will be conducted for four subjects - Physics and Chemistry, Biology and Maths. This year, the exam will be held on a single day instead of two days. The papers will be held in three shifts. While the combined paper of Physics and Chemistry will be held in the first shift, Biology and Mathematics paper will be held in the second and third shifts respectively.

The questions papers will have multiple-choice questions and the candidates will get 45 minutes for each section. The subjects have been divided into 10 modules. Three questions will be asked from each module worth 12 marks.

The number of questions from each subject has been reduced from 5o to 30. Each subject will be scored out of 120 marks.

There will be a negative marking in the paper. The candidates will lose one mark for each incorrect response.