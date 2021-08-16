Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Admit Card Released; Details Here

Tripura JEE admit card released at tbjee.nic.in

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has released the admit cards for the entrance exams. The Tripura Joint Entrance Exam (Tripura JEE) is scheduled to be held on August 24. Along with the Tripura JEE admit card, the board has also released Covid guidelines which will be required to be followed on the day of the entrance examination. Tripura JEE 2021 applicants can download the admit cards from the official website of the board -- tbjee.nic.in.

A self-declaration form is also attached with the Tripura JEE admit card. The self-declaration form or the undertaking contains details of the candidates’ travel history. The Tripura JEE self-declaration form ensures that all the candidates,invigilators and staff members on the exam centres are safe.

Students have been advised to reach the exam centre at least two hours before the start of the exam. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing has been made mandatory on the day of exam.

Tripura JEE Admit Card: How To Download

Go to the website -- tbjee.nic.in

Click on the designated admit card link

On the next window, insert the application number and password

Submit and download the Tripura JEE 2021 admit card

Tripura JEE is held for admission to undergraduate courses including engineering, veterinary, fishery, agriculture and paramedical. The TJEE 2021 will be conducted for four subjects - Physics and Chemistry, Biology and Maths. This year, the exam will be held on a single day instead of two days. The papers will be held in three shifts. While the combined paper of Physics and Chemistry will be held in the first shift, Biology and Mathematics paper will be held in the second and third shifts respectively.

The questions papers will have multiple-choice questions and the candidates will get 45 minutes for each section. The subjects have been divided into 10 modules. Three questions will be asked from each module worth 12 marks.