Tripura Joint Entrance Exam (TJEE 2021) Postponed Until Further Notice

Image credit: Shutterstock TJEE 2021 postponed

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has postponed Tripura Joint Entrance Exam (Tripura JEE) until further notice in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis. A circular issued by the TJEE Chairman says that the new exam dates will be released on the official website, tbjee.nic.in. "The Tripura Joint Entrance Exam scheduled for 23 June 2021 is being put on hold due to unavoidable circumstances. The new dates will be announced on the board's website, http://tbjee.nic.in and in newspapers," the official notification read.

The state-level entrance exam for admission to Engineering, Technological, Veterinary, Agriculture, Fisheries, Paramedical, and other professional degree courses at participating institutions was scheduled to be held on June 23, in three shifts.

For 2021, the board had revised the TJEE exam pattern. The exam was scheduled to be held on a single day instead of two. The papers were to be held in three shifts. The combined paper of Physics and Chemistry was to be held in the first shift of one-and-a-half-hour duration. The Biology paper was to be held in the second shift of 45 minutes and the Mathematics paper was to be held in the third shift of 45 minutes.

To appear in the exam, students must be permanent residents of Tripura and pass the Class 12 board exam from the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) or the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).