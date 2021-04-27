TJEE 2021 registrations to end on April 30

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination will be closing the registrations for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2021 on April 30. The candidates can apply at the online portal jeeonline.tripura.gov.in. The entrance exam will be conducted on June 23. Candidates will have to create a new account at TJEE registration portal and submit the required documents along with the registration fee. The male candidates have to pay Rs 550 and female candidates will have to pay Rs 350.

The TJEE 2021 will be conducted for four subjects - Physics and Chemistry, Biology and Maths.

Physics and Chemistry papers will be conducted from 11 am to 12:30 pm, Biology will be conducted from 1:30 pm to 2:15 pm and Mathematics paper will be conducted from 2:45 pm to 3:30 pm.

Eligibility For TJEE 2021

The candidates must be a permanent resident of Tripura and passed the Class 12 exams for Tripura Board of Secondary Education or Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE).

List Of Documents Required For TJEE 2021 Registration

The candidates will have to upload the soft copies of a list of documents on the online TJEE registration portal.

The list of documents will include the following--

One scanned copy of photograph

One scanned copy of signature

Below Poverty Line (BPL) Certificate (if applicable)

Ration card (if applicable)

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PwD Certificate from DDRC (if applicable)

Certificate from Rajya once updated his/her profile

Tripura had also revised the TJEE 2021 exam pattern.

This year, the exam is being conducted on a single day instead of two days. The papers will be held in three shifts. Combined paper of Physics and Chemistry will be held in the first shift of one-and-a-half-hour duration.

Biology paper will be held in the second shift of 45 minutes and Mathematics paper will be held in the third shift of 45 minutes.

The questions papers will have multiple-choice questions and the candidates will get 45 minutes for each section. The subjects have been divided into 10 modules. Three questions will be asked from each module worth 12 marks.

The number of questions from each subject has been reduced from 5o to 30. Each subject will be scored out of 120 marks.

There will be a negative marking in the paper. The candidates will lose one mark for each incorrect response.