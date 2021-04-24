  • Home
Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has extended the application deadline for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2021. Candidates who wish to appear in the examination can register at the official website till April 30, 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 24, 2021 12:42 pm IST

Live Updates: Check State-Wise Status Of School, College, University Exams
ICMAI CMA June Exam: Training For Inter, Final Exams Exempted
Tripura JEE Application Deadline Extended Till April 30
TJEE 2021 application form can be filled till April 30
New Delhi:

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has extended the application deadline for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2021. Candidates who wish to appear in the examination can register at the official website till April 30, 2021. The official website of TJEE 2021 is jeeonline.tripura.gov.in. The TJEE 2021 application form was released on April 5, 2021, and the exam will be conducted on June 23.

TJEE 2021: How To Fill Application Form

Step 1: Go to the official website of TJEE-- jeeonline.tripura.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, in the left corner, click on the link that reads: “New User Registration”.

Step 3: A new page will open. In the space provided, candidates will be required to provide basic details to register for TJEE 2021.

Step 4: Candidates whose registration will be successful will get TJEE registration number on their registered email ID.

Step 5: Now, visit the official website again using the registration number (ID and password).

Step 6: Next, provide your personal contact details and upload the requisite documents.

Step 7: Click on the “Apply online” to proceed.

Step 8: Cross-check the details entered and make changes as per

Step 9: Pay the TJEE 2021 application fee in online mode via credit card, debit card or net banking

Step 10: Download a copy of duly filled application form and take its print out for future reference.

