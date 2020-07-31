Tripura HS Result 2020: TBSE To Announce Results Today, Check Direct Link Here

TBSE will announce the results of Uchhaya Madhyamik or Class 12 examination today

Tripura Board of Secondary Education, or TBSE, will announce the results of Uchhaya Madhyamik or Class 12 examination today. The result will be announced at 9 am.

Students who appeared for the exams can visit the official websites tripurainfo.com and tripuraresults.nic.in. to access their scores. Some private portals may also host the Tripura 12th result 2020. Candidates, however, are advised to check their result from an official source for authenticity.

The results will also be available via SMS. The students have to type, TBSE12<space>Roll Number and send it to number 54242. The students can also call Tripurainfo call centre to get their scorecard. The numbers are, 0381-241 3946, 241 0048, 241 0049, 241 0053.

Tripura HS Result 2020: How To Check

To check individual result, follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1. Go to any of the official board result websites.

Step 2. Find and click on the Tripura Class 12 result link.

Step 3. Enter the required information and click on submit.

Step 4. View Tripura Class 12 result in the next page.

This year, as many as 27,104 students have appeared in Class 12 final exams and are waiting for the Tripura HS result.

The exams were scheduled to be held in March, but it was postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak. The board decided to conduct the pending exams in June, but owing to the worsening situation and increasing cases, the government decided otherwise.

"We had taken all preparations to conduct board examinations of pending papers of Class 10 and 12 from June 5. Now, we have to reschedule the dates again," A board official previously told PTI.

Previously, the board had declared Class 10 or Madhyamik result. This year, 69.49 percent students passed in Class 10 result, qualifying for higher education.