  • Home
  • Education
  • Tripura Government To Start Learning Initiative For Students On Mobile Phones

Tripura Government To Start Learning Initiative For Students On Mobile Phones

The Tripura government has come up with a special initiative to engage students in the learning process through mobile phones, even as educational institutes across the country continue to remain closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, state education minister has said.

Education | Edited by Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 22, 2020 12:32 pm IST | Source: Press Trust of India

RELATED NEWS

COVID-19 Duty: Haryana Deploys Final-Year MBBS Students Amid Rise In Coronavirus Cases
Academics Urge World Bank To Postpone Finalisation Of 25,000 Crore Project
UP B.Ed Entrance Exam On July 29
IIT, IIM Student Team Launches Helpline To Find Jobs For Lockdown-Hit Workers In Delhi-NCR
COVID-19: Students With Disabilities Struggling With E-Learning, NGOs Call For Accessible Approach
Include Yoga, Exercises In Daily Life To Keep Fit, Jharkhand Governor Asks Varsity Students
Tripura Government To Start Learning Initiative For Students On Mobile Phones
The Tripura government has come up with a special initiative to engage students in the learning process through mobile phones.
Agartala:

The Tripura government has come up with a special initiative to engage students in the learning process through mobile phones, even as educational institutes across the country continue to remain closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, state education minister has said.

"Lockdown was announced in March and since then, it became uncertain when schools would reopen. So, we have decided to launch a new project -- 'Ektu Khelo, Ektu Padho' --from June 25 for students up to class 8," Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

Mr Nath said people have mobile phones in even remote villages of the state, even if internet access or cable TV network is not available.

"Those who have Android phones can receive the study materials through WhatsApp, and others via SMS. Guardians' phones could be used for the purpose," he said on Sunday.

As per guidelines, lessons and exercises will be sent to students on mobile phones every morning, and feedback on their performance is to be collected in the afternoon. Mr Nath said academic coordinators in different districts would share the content with headmasters of schools, who would engage teachers to monitor the process.

Around five lakh students study in 4,733 government schools in Tripura. In April, the Tripura Education Department had launched a number of programmes for students through online classes and recorded videos streamed on cable television channels and social media.

Click here for more Education News
Tripura Board
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Decision On Remaining Board Exams, Upcoming Entrance Tests Likely Today
Decision On Remaining Board Exams, Upcoming Entrance Tests Likely Today
COVID-19 Duty: Haryana Deploys Final-Year MBBS Students Amid Rise In Coronavirus Cases
COVID-19 Duty: Haryana Deploys Final-Year MBBS Students Amid Rise In Coronavirus Cases
Delhi University To Hold Live Webinar On Admission Process
Delhi University To Hold Live Webinar On Admission Process
CGBSE Expected To Announce Chhattisgarh Class 10th, 12th Result Date Soon
CGBSE Expected To Announce Chhattisgarh Class 10th, 12th Result Date Soon
Academics Urge World Bank To Postpone Finalisation Of 25,000 Crore Project
Academics Urge World Bank To Postpone Finalisation Of 25,000 Crore Project
.......................... Advertisement ..........................