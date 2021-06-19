Tripura Government Cancels Board Exams Of Classes 10, 12

Tripura Government cancels Class 10, 12 board exams

Tripura Government on Saturday cancelled board examinations for 73,818 students of Classes 10 and 12 amid the stiff rise in the numbers of Covid positive cases across the state.

In a press conference at Civil Secretariat in Agartala on Saturday afternoon, Education minister Ratanlal Nath said: "Due to the situation arising out of COVID-19, the Secondary, Higher Secondary, Madrasa Alim and Madrasa Fazil examinations conducted by Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) to be held from May 18 was postponed earlier and now on Saturday, these exams have been cancelled."

The officials of the Education Department and TBSE on Saturday held a meeting on the recommendations of the opinions of guardians. The parents and guardians of the students and other stakeholders had the opportunity to suggest opinions on Class 10 and Class 12 exams through the board's website till 6 PM of June 15.

"All the students who were candidates for the canceled examinations will be given their examination number as per the recommendation of an expert committee and the results of all the examinations will be released by July 31, 2021", said Mr Nath.

The minister also said: "Those students who are not satisfied with the number given by the board can appear for examination after the pandemic situation comes to normalcy."

Earlier on June 14 last, a high-level committee held a meeting at Civil Secretariat in Agartala where the Education Department sought green signal from the Health Department for conducting board exams.

Mr Nath said that the high-level committee will be convened again on June 21 next and form an expert panel for giving numbers to the students for promotion from respective classes.

It is worthy to mention here that there are 73,818 students to appear for board exams in 2021, and among them, 46,613 students are from Class 10 and 27,205 students from Class 12.