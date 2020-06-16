Tripura Forms 32-Member Committee To Decide On Reopening Schools

  • Home
The committee will be chaired by the Education Minister of Tripura Ratan Lal Nath and include Vice Chancellor of Tripura Central University and directors of health department.

Education | Reported By Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 16, 2020 8:11 pm IST | Source: PTI

Agartala:

Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Tuesday announced the formation of a 32-member committee to take decision on reopening of schools. The committee, which will be chaired by Mr Nath, consists of the Vice Chancellor of Tripura Central University (TCU), former Education Minister Tapan Chakraborty and all three directors of as many wings of the education department.

Besides, the directors of the three wings of the health department, representatives from among journalists, social workers and student bodies such as National Students Union of India, or NSUI; Students' Federation of India, or SFI; and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, or ABVP have been included in the committee. Apart from this, six invitee members will decide on reopening minority educational institutions like madrasas and missionary schools, Nath told reporters.

He said, results of all school-level examinations will be declared before June 25 in three phases and the mark-sheets would be given to parents as students will not be allowed to come to schools. The minister also said that in view of the prevailing situation, grace marks will be given to help students get through the exams.

