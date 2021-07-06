Tripura Classes 10, 12 Evaluation Criteria Released

Tripura Board has released the Class 10, 12 evaluation criteria

The Tripura Education Department has released the evaluation criteria for the students of Classes 10 and 12. The students would be assessed on the basis of their pre-board examinations, internal assessment and previous examinations records. For the students of Class 10, marks of pre-board examinations would be considered and for those who could not appear in the examinations, marks obtained in Class 9 examinations will be considered.

For Class 12 students, 30 per cent marks would be taken from the highest-scoring theory subject in Class 10 board exams and from the theory portion in the particular subject in Class 11 and another 40 per cent marks would be taken from their internal assessment of Class 12.

The results will be announced by July 31.

The students will be given an opportunity to appear in the board examinations in case they are not satisfied with the marks awarded to them between August 10 and September 20.

Tripura Government had on June 19 cancelled board examinations for 73,818 students of Classes 10 and 12 amid the stiff rise in the numbers of Covid positive cases across the state.

Out of 73,818 students, 46,613 students are from Class 10 and 27,205 students from Class 12.

In a press conference at Civil Secretariat in Agartala on Saturday afternoon, Education minister Ratanlal Nath said: "Due to the situation arising out of COVID-19, the Secondary, Higher Secondary, Madrasa Alim and Madrasa Fazil examinations conducted by Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) to be held from May 18 was postponed earlier and now on Saturday, these exams have been cancelled."