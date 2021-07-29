Tripura Class 10, 12 Board Exam Results On July 31: Report

Tripura Class 10, 12 results tomorrow

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce the results of the cancelled board examinations on July 31, as per reports. The board this year had to cancel the exams in view of Covid. As many as 73,818 students will be promoted this year in the absence of Tripura board exams. Of these, 46,613 students are from Class 10 and 27,205 students from Class 12.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to know

Tripura Board Madhyamik exams, or Class 10 exams, were scheduled to begin from May 19, 2021, and the Higher Secondary Tripura board exams, or Class 12 exams would have started on May 18, 2021. The TBSE Tripura board exams were slated to be held in pen-and-paper mode. The board exams were first postponed on May 1 and then cancelled altogether.

TBSE will use alternative evaluation criteria to assess the students in the absence of the board exams. The students would be assessed on the basis of their pre-board examinations, internal assessment and previous examinations records. For students, unsatisfied with the results will also be provided with an opportunity to appear for the exams when the situation arising out of Covid improves and conducting exams in offline mode is feasible.

For the students of Class 10, marks of pre-board examinations would be considered and for those who could not appear in the examinations, marks obtained in Class 9 examinations will be considered.

For Class 12 students, 30 per cent marks would be taken from the highest-scoring theory subject in Class 10 board exams and from the theory portion in the particular subject in Class 11 and another 40 per cent marks would be taken from their internal assessment of Class 12.