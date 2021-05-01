Image credit: Shutterstock TBSE Exams: Tripura board postpones Class 10, 12 exams in view of COVID-19

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE on Saturday announced that the board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 has been postponed until further notice.

“As per decision of TBSE the board examinations of Class 10 and Class 12 has been postponed for the time being until further notice,” reads a tweet from Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

“My message to all the students to be prepared for the examination as when the situation will be fruitful the examination will be conducted,” he added.

The order to postpone Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be applicable for all government, government-aided, private schools, and madrassas of the state.

The Tripura Board Madhyamik exams, or Class 10 exams, were scheduled to begin from May 19, 2021, and the Higher Secondary Tripura board exams, or Class 12 exams would have started on May 18, 2021. The TBSE Tripura board exams were slated to be held in pen-and-paper mode.

A TBSE statement issued in this regard said: "Looking at the uprising situation of COVID-19 pandemic all over the country as well as in our state and also taking into account the safety and health of the students, it will not be judicious to hold ensuing HS (+2 Stage) and Madhyamik Examinations wef May 18 and May 19 respectively."

Further adding that the new exam schedule will be announced at least 15 days prior to the date of exams, it added: "The examination committee recommends to postpone these examinations for the time being and propose to hold the examinations when situation will be conducive with two weeks' notice."

Earlier, to contain the spread of the infection, the Tripura Government has postponed all undergraduate and postgraduate semester exams of private and government universities, and Classes 10, 12 pre-board exams.