Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb Congratulates Class 10 Students

69.49% students, from schools affiliated to the TBSE, have passed Class 10 board exam this year.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has congratulated Class 10 students who received their board exam results today. The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the Class 10 result today. The result is available on the official website tripuraresults.nic.in. The result was announced by State Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath in a press conference. 69.49% students, from schools affiliated to the TBSE, have passed Class 10 board exam this year. Last year 65% pass was registered by the board.

Mr Deb has also congratulated the Tripura Board of Secondary Education for releasing the exam result despite the COVID-19 crisis.

ত্রিপুরা মধ্যশিক্ষা পর্ষদ পরিচালিত মাধ্যমিক পরীক্ষার প্রকাশিত ফলাফলের মধ্য দিয়ে জীবনের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ একটি ধাপ অতিক্রম করা ছাত্র-ছাত্রীদের শুভেচ্ছা জানাই।



মাতা ত্রিপুরাসুন্দরীর কাছে সবার সুস্বাস্থ্য ও সফল ভবিষ্যতের জন্য প্রার্থনা করছি। — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) July 3, 2020

Dipayab Debnath has topped in the state with 97.6 per cent marks. Three second toppers - Megha Sharma, Trishasree Dewan, and Abhiraj Paul - have scored 97.4 per cent.

This year the exam results were delayed because the exams could not be held on time. The exams were initially scheduled to conclude on March 31, but due to the COVID-19 lockdown imposed by the government the exams were postponed. It was then decided that the board will hold the exam for the remaining papers from July 5. Later, the Board cancelled the remaining papers and decided to release the result.

Meanwhile, CBSE and CISCE boards have also decided to cancel the remaining papers of the Class 10 and 12 board exams. These boards will, however, conduct the exams later and allow students to appear for it if they want to improvise their marks. Both the boards have decided to release the final result of the board exams based on the performance in the papers for which exam has been held.

CBSE and CISCE results are expected to be declared within July 15.