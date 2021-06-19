  • Home
Tripura Cancels Class 10, 12 Board Exams: Report

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has cancelled the Class 10 and Class 12 state board exams in view of the ongoing Covid crisis.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 19, 2021 7:14 pm IST

Tripura cancels TSBE Class 10, 12 exams
New Delhi:

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has cancelled the Class 10 and Class 12 state board exams in view of the ongoing Covid crisis. The decision to cancel the board exams has come after the Supreme Court on June 17 has issued notices to states who had not yet cancelled the state board exams.

The board had earlier on May 1 had postponed the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary (HS) exams. Tripura Board Madhyamik exams, or Class 10 exams, were scheduled to begin from May 19, 2021, and the Higher Secondary Tripura board exams, or Class 12 exams would have started on May 18, 2021. The TBSE Tripura board exams were slated to be held in pen-and-paper mode.

TBSE is yet to announce the evaluation criteria to be followed to assess the students in the absence of the board exams. For students, unsatisfied with the results will also be provided with an opportunity to appear for the exams when the situation arising out of Covid improves and conducting exams in offline mode is feasible.

A social media post of ANI quoting the Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said: “Tripura government has cancelled the Class 10th and Class 12th exams of Tripura Board of Secondary Education.”

“However, if any student is not satisfied with the results, they can appear in the exam when the situation is conducive,” it added.

Earlier, to contain the spread of the infection, the Tripura Government has postponed all undergraduate and postgraduate semester exams of private and government universities, and Classes 10, 12 pre-board exams.

