Tripura Board TBSE Term-II Exams Starts From April 18, May 2; Know Details

TBSE announced Class 10 and Class 12 exam dates

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced the dates of conducting the Term 2 examination of Class 10 and Class 12. While TBSE Term 2 Class 10 examination begins on April 18, 2022 TBSE Term 2 Class 12 exams will be starting from May 2, 2022. The Madhyamik or Class 10 examination of TBSE will end on May 6, 2022. TBSE Class 12 board examination will be concluded on June 1, 2011. The overall results of both the examinations for Class 12 and 12 will be declared after the completion of the Term 2 exams.

A number of 43,180 students are expected to appear for TBSE Class 1o Term 2 exams and nearly 28,000 students are appearing for TBSE Class 12 Term 2 examinations.

TBSE Term 1 examinations for Madhyamik (Class 10) and Uccha Madhyamik (Class 12) were conducted from December 15 and 16, 2021. Tripura Board has announced the results for both the classes of Term 1 exams on February 28, 2022.

Tripura Board TBSE Ter, 1 examination for Humanities students was conducted of 50 marks including 40 marks for theory exam and 10 marks for the internal assessment. For the Science students, 35 marks were allotted for theory exam and 15 marks were reserved for the for practical exam.