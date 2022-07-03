Tripura Board Likely To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 By July 7: Official

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check TBSE 10th, 12th results on the websites- tripuraresults.nic.in, tbsetripura.gov.in

TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE is likely to announce the Madhyamik (10th), Uccha Madhyamik (12th) term 2 results 2022 next week. Tripura Board President Bhabatosh Saha told Careers360, "TBSE is trying to announce the Class 10, 12 results by July 7, the result date will be confirmed by Tuesday (July 5)." Tripura Board 10th, 12th term 2 results 2022 once announced will be available on the websites- tripuraresults.nic.in, tbsetripura.gov.in. Also Read | CBSE 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow? Direct Link, Websites To Download Scorecard

A total of 43,294 students appeared in the Madhyamik (10th) exam 2022 this year held from April 18 to May 6, while 28,931 students took part in Uccha Madhyamik (12th) exam conducted from May 2 to June 1, 2022.

TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How To Download Scorecard

Click on the TBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 link at tripuraresults.nic.in, tbsetripura.gov.in Use log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth TBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 will appear on the screen Download Tripura Board 10th, 12th socrecard, take a print out for further reference.

The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks in each paper and in overall to clear the TBSE 10th, 12th exams 2022. The TBSE 10th, 12th term 1 result 2022 was earlier announced on February 28, the 10th term 1 exam was held between December 16 and December 29 and 12th exam from December 15 to January 7, 2022.