Tripura Board TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Out: Check Steps; Direct Link

Image credit: Shutterstock Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 2022

Tripura 10th, 12th Result 2022: The TBSE Class 10 and Class 12 result 2022 has been declared today (July 6) by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE). The Tripura Board 10th, 12th result is now available on the official website of TBSE -tbse.tripura.gov.in or tripuraresults.nic.in. The students can check and download their Tripura Board scorecard by entering the details like roll number and date of birth. The TBSE Class 10 overall pass percentage has been recorded at 93.11 per cent and the overall pass percentage in TBSE Class 12 is 96.08 per cent.

The Tripura Board has conducted the TBSE class 10 board exams from April 18 to May 6, 2022. Whereas the board examinations for TBSE Class 12 was conducted from May 2 to June. In order to check the TBSE Class 10 and Class 12 result 2022, students can visit any of the following official website.

List Of Websites To Get Tripura Board Result 2022

tbse.tripura.gov.in

tripuraresults.nic.in

tbresults.tripura.gov.in

Tripura 10th, 12th Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

Go to the official websites

Find and click on the Tripura Board Class 10, Class 12 2022 result link

Enter the required login credentials

Submit and check the TBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022.

Direct Link - Tripura 10th, 12th Result 2022