Tripura Board To Review Class 10, 12 Results After Students' Protest

Results of Madhyamik and higher secondary examinations were announced on Saturday and Sunday

In the wake of student's protest for the last four days, the Tripura government Thursday directed the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) to review the results of Madhyamik (Class 10) and higher secondary (Class 12) examinations, state Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said. Mr Nath told reporters that the secondary and higher secondary results were declared by the TBSE as per the evaluation process prescribed by a 10-member expert committee for the assessment of students as board exams could not be held this year in view of the COVID-19 situation.

But it was found that many students were dissatisfied with their performance so the government has asked the board to review the results to find out the mistakes, Mr Nath said.

"After witnessing protests by students, we have asked the board to review the results of candidates who failed to clear the examinations this year and so there is no need for any further agitation," the education minister said.



The evaluation process was based on the performance of students in the previous class exam and the assessment report for each of the students has come from their respective schools, Mr Nath said.

Over 80 per cent of candidates have passed the secondary examination, while 95.20 per cent have passed the higher secondary examination this year.

"The board was asked to find out if there was any fault in the evaluation process or the results sent by the school authorities. If there is any fault, the board will hold talks with the school authorities and fix the problem," Mr Nath said.

The minister requested those who have passed the examination but are still dissatisfied with the results to reappear for the exam, to be conducted by the board as per an order of the Supreme Court.

The examinations are likely to be announced by the end of August or the beginning of September, the minister said.

"The board will find a permanent solution in consultation with the school authorities. The entire process of reviewing the results would take a maximum of one week," Mr Nath said.

Results of Madhyamik and higher secondary examinations were announced on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

