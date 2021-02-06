Tripura Board Exams 2021: TBSE Releases Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the Madhyamik (Class 10) and higher secondary (Class 12) exam time-tables for the state board exams for both the old and new course students. The Tripura Board Madhyamik exams will begin on May 19, 2021, and the Higher Secondary Tripura board exams will start on May 18, 2021, and will be held in pen-and-paper mode. The Class 10 Tripura board Madhyamik examinations 2021 will continue till June 4 and the Tripura board Class 12 exams will continue till June 11.

Along with the Class 10 and Class 12 exam time-tables Tripura Board, the secondary education board has also released the Madrasa Class 10 (Alim) and Class 12 (Fazil) exam schedules. Class 10 Tripura Board Alim exams will be held from May 19 and Class 12 Tripura Board Fazil exams from May 18.

TBSE Class 10, Class 12 Exam Time-Table -- Direct Link

While most of the Tripura board Class 12 papers will be held for a duration of three hours and 15 minutes, Music paper will be held for two hours and 15 minutes duration. The Tripura board Class 12 practical examinations in Biology, Chemistry, Geography, Physics and Psychology,

will be held between March 15 and March 30, 2021. The students taking the board exams are directed to contact their respective schools for practical examination dates.

TBSE has also announced that the practical examination for all candidates in Music will be held only at Bani Vidyapith Girls’s HS School in Agartala on April 26-27 from 11 am.

The board examinations in all the states have undergone several changes due to the ongoing coronavirus situation. Several education boards including CBSE and other state boards have also reduced the syllabus for the upcoming board exams as a one-time measure considering the hardships the students have been facing during the pandemic.