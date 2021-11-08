  • Home
  • Education
  • Tripura Board To Conduct 2022 Class 10, 12 Exams In 2 Terms; Releases TBSE Term 1 Date Sheets

Tripura Board To Conduct 2022 Class 10, 12 Exams In 2 Terms; Releases TBSE Term 1 Date Sheets

According to the TBSE Madhyamik routine 2022, the Class 10 exams will start with English Paper on December 16 and end with optional subjects on December 29. Tripura HS exams 2022 will start with English paper on December 15.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 8, 2021 10:49 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Tripura Board Results 2021: 99% Of Classes 10, 12 Students Declared Pass After Review
Tripura Board To Review Class 10, 12 Results After Students' Protest
TBSE Result 2020: Girls Outshine Boys In Tripura Board Class 12 Result
Tripura HS Result 2020: TBSE To Announce Results Today, Check Direct Link Here
Tripura HS Result 2020: When, Where And How To Check
UP NEET UG Counselling 2021 Dates Likely Soon; Official Website, Application Steps
Tripura Board To Conduct 2022 Class 10, 12 Exams In 2 Terms; Releases TBSE Term 1 Date Sheets
TBSE Madhyamik, HS exam term 1 date sheets released
New Delhi:

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in terms for the academic year 2021-22. The board has released the Term 1 date sheets for the Madhyamik (Secondary Exams), or Class 10, and Higher Secondary (HS), or Class 12, exams. While the TBSE Madhyamik exams will start from December 16, the Tripura board HS exams will begin on December 16. Along with the regular exams, TBSE has also released the Class 10 Madrasa Alim, Madrasa Fazil Arts and Madrasa Fazil Theology Term 1 exam date sheets.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here 

According to the TBSE Madhyamik routine 2022, the Class 10 exams will start with English Paper on December 16 and end with optional subjects on December 29. The TBSE Class 10 exams will be held offline from 12 noon to 1:45 pm for almost all the subjects.

Tripura HS exams 2022 will start with English paper on December 15. The exams have been scheduled from 12 noon to 1:45 pm in offline mode. The TBSE HS exams will conclude with Geography paper on January 7.

The practical exams of subjects including Biology, Chemistry, Geography, Physics and Psychology, Music and Statistics will be held between November 15 and December 4, 2021. Students have been directed to contact their respective schools for practical examination dates.



Click here for more Education News
tbse Tripura Board
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UP NEET UG Counselling 2021 Dates Likely Soon; Official Website, Application Steps
UP NEET UG Counselling 2021 Dates Likely Soon; Official Website, Application Steps
DU 5th Cut-Off 2021: Delhi University To Release Fifth Cut-Off List Today
DU 5th Cut-Off 2021: Delhi University To Release Fifth Cut-Off List Today
Give Details Of Communication Made With Director Of Higher Education: DU To 12 College Principals
Give Details Of Communication Made With Director Of Higher Education: DU To 12 College Principals
Reopening Of Schools For Classes 1 To 8 In Puducherry Put Off
Reopening Of Schools For Classes 1 To 8 In Puducherry Put Off
NEET 2021 Counselling To Start Soon; Check List Of Top Medical, Dental Colleges
NEET 2021 Counselling To Start Soon; Check List Of Top Medical, Dental Colleges
.......................... Advertisement ..........................