Tripura Board To Conduct 2022 Class 10, 12 Exams In 2 Terms; Releases TBSE Term 1 Date Sheets

TBSE Madhyamik, HS exam term 1 date sheets released

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in terms for the academic year 2021-22. The board has released the Term 1 date sheets for the Madhyamik (Secondary Exams), or Class 10, and Higher Secondary (HS), or Class 12, exams. While the TBSE Madhyamik exams will start from December 16, the Tripura board HS exams will begin on December 16. Along with the regular exams, TBSE has also released the Class 10 Madrasa Alim, Madrasa Fazil Arts and Madrasa Fazil Theology Term 1 exam date sheets.

According to the TBSE Madhyamik routine 2022, the Class 10 exams will start with English Paper on December 16 and end with optional subjects on December 29. The TBSE Class 10 exams will be held offline from 12 noon to 1:45 pm for almost all the subjects.

Tripura HS exams 2022 will start with English paper on December 15. The exams have been scheduled from 12 noon to 1:45 pm in offline mode. The TBSE HS exams will conclude with Geography paper on January 7.

The practical exams of subjects including Biology, Chemistry, Geography, Physics and Psychology, Music and Statistics will be held between November 15 and December 4, 2021. Students have been directed to contact their respective schools for practical examination dates.







