Tripura Board Class 10, Class 12 Exam Dates Announced For Remaining Subjects; Exams From June 5 to June 11

Image credit: Shutterstock Tripura Board Class 10 And Class 12 Exams From June 5 To June 11

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education, Agartala, has announced the exam dates for the remaining subjects of Class 10 and Class 12. The board will conduct the exams from June 5 to June 11.

The lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus had disrupted the academic calendar and delayed the Class 10 and 12 board examinations across the country. However, on May 20, the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed states to hold the remaining Class 10 and Class 12 exams provided the exam centres follow certain safety guidelines.

Since then, several states, including Madhya Pradesh and Manipur, have announced the exam dates for the remaining exams of Class 12.

Many school boards have decided to conduct their Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from the end of May. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, will hold the remaining exams from July 1-15.