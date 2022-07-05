  • Home
  • Education
  • Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result Date: Official Website, Steps To Check TBSE Result 2022

Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result Date: Official Website, Steps To Check TBSE Result 2022

Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: To access the roll number and registration number TBSE term 2 Class 10 and TBSE Class 12 term 2 results, the students need to enter their roll number and registration number.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 5, 2022 9:20 pm IST
Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result Date: Official Website, Steps To Check TBSE Result 2022
Check details on TBSE term 2 result 2022

Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is expected to announce the Madhyamik (Class 10), Uccha Madhyamik (Class 12) term 2 results 2022 on Thursday, July 7. As per reports, the TBSE 10th and 12th result 2022 will be declared at 12 noon on July 7. When announced, the TBSE term 2 result will be available on the websites- tripuraresults.nic.in and tbsetripura.gov.in. To access the roll number and registration number TBSE term 2 Class 10 and TBSE Class 12 term 2 results, the students need to enter their roll number and registration number.

ALSO READ | Odisha Matric Class 10 Result 2022 For Over 5.8 Lakh Students Tomorrow

This year, a total of 43,294 students appeared in the TBSE Madhyamik exam held from April 18 to May 6, while as many as 28,931 appeared in the TBSE Uccha Madhyamik exam 2022 conducted from May 2 to June 1.

To clear the Tripura board exams 2022, the students need to obtain a minimum of 30 per cent marks in each paper and in overall.

Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official websites-- tripuraresults.nic.in, tbsetripura.gov.in
  2. Click on the TBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 link
  3. Enter your log-in credentials and click on submit
  4. TBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 will appear on the screen
  5. Download Tripura Board scorecard, take a print out for further reference.
Click here for more Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Odisha Matric Class 10 Result 2022 For Over 5.8 Lakh Students Tomorrow
Odisha Matric Class 10 Result 2022 For Over 5.8 Lakh Students Tomorrow
CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: CBSE Class 10 Result Announcement Delayed; Direct Link At Cbseresults.nic.in
Live | CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: CBSE Class 10 Result Announcement Delayed; Direct Link At Cbseresults.nic.in
PSEB 10th Result 2022 Live: Punjab Board Class 10 Result Declared; Direct Link
Live | PSEB 10th Result 2022 Live: Punjab Board Class 10 Result Declared; Direct Link
Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM 2022) Answer Key Out; Download Steps Here
Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM 2022) Answer Key Out; Download Steps Here
NID DAT 2022: MDes Final Result Announced; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
NID DAT 2022: MDes Final Result Announced; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
.......................... Advertisement ..........................