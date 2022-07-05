Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result Date: Official Website, Steps To Check TBSE Result 2022

Check details on TBSE term 2 result 2022

Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is expected to announce the Madhyamik (Class 10), Uccha Madhyamik (Class 12) term 2 results 2022 on Thursday, July 7. As per reports, the TBSE 10th and 12th result 2022 will be declared at 12 noon on July 7. When announced, the TBSE term 2 result will be available on the websites- tripuraresults.nic.in and tbsetripura.gov.in. To access the roll number and registration number TBSE term 2 Class 10 and TBSE Class 12 term 2 results, the students need to enter their roll number and registration number.

This year, a total of 43,294 students appeared in the TBSE Madhyamik exam held from April 18 to May 6, while as many as 28,931 appeared in the TBSE Uccha Madhyamik exam 2022 conducted from May 2 to June 1.

To clear the Tripura board exams 2022, the students need to obtain a minimum of 30 per cent marks in each paper and in overall.

Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: How To Check