Tripura: All India Institute Of Speech And Hearing North East Regional Centre To Be Set Up

All India Institute Of Speech And Hearing Centre in Tripura

The Centre has decided to set up the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing's North east regional centre in Tripura's West district, state Education minister Ratan Lal Nath said on May 28.

Students from all states of the northeastern region would get to study at the institute which would provide degree and diploma courses on teaching and treating deaf and dumb students, Nath told reporters at the state secretariat here. "This is the decision of the central government to set up a NE regional centre of the institute in Tripura. We have shown them proposed plots at Mohanpur village and they liked it. The headquarter of the institute is at Mysore," the minister said.

CBSE Affiliation

Mohanpur village is about 40 km from the state capital. On a separate issue, Nath said, the state government has decided to shift 20 English medium schools governed by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in an effort to offer quality education to students. "The state on May 26 received approval from the central education board for extending provisional affiliation to these schools from the current academic year itself. "I think the students would not feel any trouble since the Tripura Board of Secondary Education was following textbooks as per NCERT curriculum and CBSE syllabus before the shift," he said.

The education minister expressed hope that academic standards in the state will improve with this initiative. Earlier, Nath had claimed that results have significantly developed in the state schools due to a compartmentalized priority education scheme introduced in 2019.

"After we came to power in March 2018 we had observed that the foundation of the students was very weak. "After conducting a survey, we realised that 57 per cent students studying in elementary segment could not read words, sentences or even do basic arithmetic.

"Notun Disha (new development), a scheme was introduced in January, 2019 to develop baseline educational qualification of students which yielded tremendous results," he said.

(with PTI inputs)