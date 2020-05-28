Tripura: 20 English-Medium Public Schools Now Affiliated To CBSE

Image credit: Shutterstock image for representation purpose Tripura affiliates 20 schools to CBSE

Ratan Lal Nath, Minister of Higher Education, School Education, Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Tripura, has released the list of 20 English medium schools which have been freshly affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Typically, public schools run by state governments and other publicly-funded local bodies are affiliated to the state board.

Happy to share that the following 20 English Medium Schools has been freshly affiliated to CBSE.



I thank CBSE for these affiliations.@cbseindia29 @BjpBiplab @HRDMinistry pic.twitter.com/gXoifO689F — Ratan Lal Nath (@RatanLalNath1) May 27, 2020

According to CBSE website, “Affiliation means formal enrolment of a school among the list of approved schools of the board following prescribed or approved courses of studies up to Class 8, as well as those preparing students according to prescribed courses for the board’s secondary and/or senior secondary examinations.”

As on May 1, 2019, CBSE has 21,271 schools affiliated to it in India and 228 affiliated schools in 25 foreign countries. “There are 1,138 Kendriya Vidyalayas, 3011 government-aided schools, 16,741 independent [or, private] schools, 595 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and 14 Central Tibetan Schools,” says the website. So, in total CBSE has 21,499 schools affiliated to it across the country and the world.

The list of affiliated schools is available at www.cbseaff.nic.in.

The affiliation regulates the qualification of teachers, number of teachers to be appointed in the school, provisions related to examinations, pupil teacher ratio, size of class room, space required per child in class, number of students can be accommodated in one class room, whether child can be made to sit on floor, safety norms which the school is required to adhere with, financial status of the school for affiliation, activities for which school funds can be utilized and the salient features for ensuring quality of education imparted to its students.

The schools can apply for affiliation under various categories including approval of middle class syllabus, general affiliation of a secondary or senior secondary school, upgradation of a school approved for middle class syllabus up to secondary or senior secondary level, upgradation of an affiliated secondary school upto senior secondary level, switch over of school from state board or any other recognized board at secondary or senior secondary level and regular affiliation in accordance to the provisions of para 2.1 of the affiliation byelaws 2018.

Generally, the board grants affiliation for the period of three years and then provides an extension of affiliation for a further period of five years subject to some terms and conditions.