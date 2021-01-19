  • Home
Eklavya Model Residential School Students To Get NIFT-Designed Khadi School Uniform

Tribal students studying in government-run Eklavya Model Residential Schools will get a special Khadi dress designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 19, 2021 9:08 pm IST | Source: PTI

Eklavya Model Residential School Students To Get NIFT-Designed Khadi School Uniform
Tribal Students To Get NIFT-Designed Khadi School Uniform
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Tribal students studying in government-run Eklavya Model Residential Schools will get a special Khadi dress designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) here, Union minister Arjun Munda said on Tuesday. The Tribal Affairs Ministry will purchase 6 lakh metres of Khadi fabric worth Rs 14.7 crore from Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in 2020-21 for this purpose, he said.

A pact has been signed with KVIC in this regard, Mr Munda added. At present, there are 73,000 tribal students studying in such schools in 23 states. “There was no standardised school uniform design for students in these schools till now. The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), New Delhi, has designed a dress with a distinct logo and color scheme, and the best available khadi cloth will be sourced from KVIC,” Mr Munda said.

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Nitin Gadkari, who was present on the occasion, said the requirement of Khadi fabric is expected to increase in subsequent years as enrolment in the schools go up.

Under another agreement, the National Scheduled Tribe Finance Development Corporation (NSTFDC), an agency of the ministry responsible for the economic development of tribals, has been roped in as a partner to implement the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


