Tribal Affairs Ministry, Amazon Launch Computer Skills Training Programme For Teachers Of Tribal Schools

The Union Tribal Affairs Ministry on Wednesday launched a two-day computational skills training programme for teachers of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) for tribal students in collaboration with Amazon.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 29, 2022 9:49 am IST | Source: pti

New Delhi:

The Union Tribal Affairs Ministry on Wednesday launched a two-day computational skills training programme for teachers of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) for tribal students in collaboration with Amazon. The face-to-face training workshop for the teachers of 54 EMRS of six states -- Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Telangana -- focuses on early access to computer science education for tribal and other communities.

Amazon Future Engineer (AFE)-CSR programme aims to develop the interest of students in exploring higher education and a fruitful career in computer science. It also provides teachers with necessary resources and support to create awareness about computer science and facilitate its learning. One of the objectives is to launch the AFE programme in the 54 schools in these six states having access to digital infrastructure including a computer lab and stable active internet connectivity.

Course modules will include computer science fundamentals, introduction to coding, logical sequencing, learning loops, block programming using open secure source platforms, class chat sessions to discuss tech space, different tech initiatives, etc. As part of a central sector scheme launched in 1997-98, residential schools have been built in remote areas to provide quality education to tribal students. So far, the ministry has sanctioned 684 such schools, of which 378 are reported to be functional.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

