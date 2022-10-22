Training Youth To Become Environment Campaign Managers

Image credit: Special Arrangement The participants were given assignments including idea generation

“Youths are torchbearers for climate action and our voices need to be amplified to raise awareness within the community,” says Dr Yannam Deepak who was among selected youths from Odisha participated in a 3-day residential 'Climate Change and Environment Campaign Managers training' in Delhi this week. The event was conducted by Youth4Water - a UNICEF Odisha program - aimed to make the participants proficient in designing a campaign and developing content for social media.

The programmes included creative writing sessions by reputed journalists and exposure visits to various places in the national capital. Vineeta Misra Chitransi, Communication Associate at UNICEF India, Jyoti Sharma, Director Youth4water, Shipra Saxena WASH Specialist UNICEF and Radhika Srivastava, Communication Specialist at UNICEF trained the youths on UNICEF’s style of content creation, why voices of youth are important and how youths can communicate messages to the masses in simpler language.

They participants were given assignments including idea generation to amplify the messaging and designing an effective campaign. The youths came up with innovative ideas to solve slum sanitation, improve environmental education, promote organic farming, etc. The youths visited Nila Hauz Biodiversity Park and Rajon ki Baoli to understand about challenges in the environment.

Gowri Sundarajan, Communication Officer from UNICEF and Vineeta Misra Chitransi trained the youths on storytelling in various formats, use of Canva for designing creative content, making posters, small videos or reels, how photography and videography can be used as tools for presenting a story. The participants were also tasked to design a campaign related to climate action or environment protection and design interesting posts for social media handles which would be uploaded on UNICEF handles.

"I am very happy to see the enthusiasm and innovativeness that the youth have shown as budding campaigners for climate change. We look forward to working closely with them in the coming years to develop youth leadership in climate action," said UNICEF's Shipra Saxena. As part of the event, the participants strived to reach out to 10,000 youths in Odisha through powerful tools using social media.