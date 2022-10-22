  • Home
  • Education
  • Training Youth To Become Environment Campaign Managers

Training Youth To Become Environment Campaign Managers

The programmes included creative writing sessions by reputed journalists and exposure visits to various places in the national capital

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 22, 2022 8:10 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Federal Bank Scholarship 2022-23: Applications Invited For Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarship
India A Leader In Skills Expansion Of National Curriculum, Says Economist Group’s Study
Embassy Of India In China Asks Indian Students Returning To Re-join Colleges To Register With It
State Education Policies Responsible For Decline Of Urdu: Hamid Ansari
Delhi Government Establishes New State-Of-The-Art Block At State Council Of Educational Research and Training
New National Curriculum Framework 'Helpful In All-Round Development', Says Students' Union
Training Youth To Become Environment Campaign Managers
The participants were given assignments including idea generation
Image credit: Special Arrangement

“Youths are torchbearers for climate action and our voices need to be amplified to raise awareness within the community,” says Dr Yannam Deepak who was among selected youths from Odisha participated in a 3-day residential 'Climate Change and Environment Campaign Managers training' in Delhi this week. The event was conducted by Youth4Water - a UNICEF Odisha program - aimed to make the participants proficient in designing a campaign and developing content for social media.

The programmes included creative writing sessions by reputed journalists and exposure visits to various places in the national capital. Vineeta Misra Chitransi, Communication Associate at UNICEF India, Jyoti Sharma, Director Youth4water, Shipra Saxena WASH Specialist UNICEF and Radhika Srivastava, Communication Specialist at UNICEF trained the youths on UNICEF’s style of content creation, why voices of youth are important and how youths can communicate messages to the masses in simpler language.

They participants were given assignments including idea generation to amplify the messaging and designing an effective campaign. The youths came up with innovative ideas to solve slum sanitation, improve environmental education, promote organic farming, etc. The youths visited Nila Hauz Biodiversity Park and Rajon ki Baoli to understand about challenges in the environment.

Gowri Sundarajan, Communication Officer from UNICEF and Vineeta Misra Chitransi trained the youths on storytelling in various formats, use of Canva for designing creative content, making posters, small videos or reels, how photography and videography can be used as tools for presenting a story. The participants were also tasked to design a campaign related to climate action or environment protection and design interesting posts for social media handles which would be uploaded on UNICEF handles.

"I am very happy to see the enthusiasm and innovativeness that the youth have shown as budding campaigners for climate change. We look forward to working closely with them in the coming years to develop youth leadership in climate action," said UNICEF's Shipra Saxena. As part of the event, the participants strived to reach out to 10,000 youths in Odisha through powerful tools using social media.

Click here for more Education News
UNICEF
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University Issues Important Advisory For SC/ ST Candidates Who Failed To Submit Category Certificate
Delhi University Issues Important Advisory For SC/ ST Candidates Who Failed To Submit Category Certificate
ICAI To Conduct CA Foundation Mock Test 2022 From November 1
ICAI To Conduct CA Foundation Mock Test 2022 From November 1
University Grants Commission Frames New Guidelines On Women's Safety In Higher Education Institutions
University Grants Commission Frames New Guidelines On Women's Safety In Higher Education Institutions
Uttar Pradesh UPTAC BTech College-Wise Cut-Off Released; Details Here
Uttar Pradesh UPTAC BTech College-Wise Cut-Off Released; Details Here
UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Dates Out; Registration Begins
UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Dates Out; Registration Begins
.......................... Advertisement ..........................