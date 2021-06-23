Toycathon 2021: Smriti Irani, Sanjay Dhotre Jointly Inaugurate Grand Finale

Smriti Irani, Sanjay Dhotre inaugurate the grand finale on June 22

Union Minister Women and Child Development and Textiles Smriti Zubin Irani and Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre virtually inaugurated Toycathon 2021 grand finale on June 22. The Toycathon 2021 is being organized jointly by Ministry of Education in coordination with five other Ministries. This inter-ministerial Toycathon focuses on conceptualizing new and innovative toys using local materials which are economical, affordable, safe, environment friendly, with exceptional high quality for both Indian and global markets.

Speaking on the occasion, Smriti Zubin Irani marked the moment as historical where the nation’s first toy hackathon is being dedicated to the world. The Minister complimented 1,7,749 individual teams that submitted the ideas at Toycathon 2021. She hoped that many more ideas from this Toycathon grand finale be commercialized. She emphasized that the toys have huge impact on psychomotor abilities of children, impact their memory skill and generate huge responsibility towards ensuring the future autonomy of the child.

Mr Dhotre said the Indian toy market stands at around $1.5 billion USD and currently we are importing a major chunk from outside. This Toycathon will provide an opportunity to our young innovative minds to lead the path to manufacturing toys in India for the world. He suggested that the use of toys could ease the burden of rote learning science and other subjects.

The hackathon was initially conceptualized in physical as well as digital mode. Due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and owing to the safety of participants the physical edition has been deferred and now only digital edition is being conducted from June 22 to June 24, 2021.

The ongoing Toy Hackathon have 3 tracks:

Track 1 for Junior Level Participants i.e., primarily SCHOOL STUDENTS. They mainly focus on designing toys for kids of age group 0-3 years and 4-10 years.

Track 2 for Senior Level Participants i.e., students and faculty from Higher education institutions. This group focus on developing concepts for 0-3 years, 4-10 and 11 years and above. This segment primarily focused on Electronics, Sensors, Mechatronics, and toys based on AI and ML approaches, AR-VR-XR and Robotics.

Track 3 for Startup-Professional Level that incudes overall innovation and development of prototypes. These prototypes are expected to enable toy industry in boosting up the production along with improving the quality of toys in Indian market.

During three-day Toycathon 2021 grand finale, participating teams of all tracks will be mentored through specialized mentoring session in morning half of the day and then they will be evaluated in later half of the day for initial two days and then there will be a power judging round for participating teams to declare winners for Toycathon 2021 Digital Edition.

For this purpose, Ministry of Education Innovation Cell has engaged 645 mentors and evaluators for 1567participating teams. 85 Nodal centers have been selected to support Ministry of Educations Innovation Cell and All India Council for Technical Education, which are the organizing agencies for this Inter-ministerial Toycathon.