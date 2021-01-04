Toycathon 2021: Ramesh Pokhriyal, Smriti Irani To Inaugurate Virtual Event

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will inaugurate the annual event Toycathon 2021 tomorrow along with Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development in a virtual mode. The event has been organised by the Press Information Bureau. It will be live telecasted on the official PIB youtube channel youtu.be/swLY9cU5ZKc. The event will begin at 2 pm.

The event will be held at National Media Centre, Raisina Road, Near Hotel Le Meridien, Windsor Place.The aim of this event is to promote the use of toys as pedagogical tools for schools and colleges.

The Union Government has been emphasising the importance of toys in the field of education since the launch of the first ever Toy Hackathon last year.

Earlier on December 3, Mr Pokhriyal launched Toyathon Challenge 2020 in association with Amazon India. It was linked with the AtmaNirbhar initiative to boost Make In India programme. The students were invited to develop new board games, outdoor games and digital games.

He quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that “toys are aligned with Indian culture and ethos and should be used as a pedagogical tool for education”.