Toycathon 2021 Launched; Aims To Capture Innovative Prowess Of 33 Crore Students

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Union Minister of Women and Child Development and Textiles Smriti Zubin Irani have jointly launched the Toycathon 2021 today, January 5. The Toycathon 2021 is aimed to conceptualize innovative toys based on the Indian value system which will inculcate positive behaviour and good value among the children.

Praveen Kumar, Secretary, Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE and Dr Abhay Jere, Chief Innovation Officer, MoE were also present at the launch event of Toycathon-2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Pokhriyal said that Toycathon has been organised to develop India as the global toy manufacturing hub. He said the size of toy market in India is about one billion USD but unfortunately 80 per cent of the toys are imported.

“The launch of Toycathon today, is an endeavor by the government to create an ecosystem for the domestic Toy industry and the local manufacturers, tapping the untapped resources and utilizing their potential,” the Education Minister added.

Recalling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 5 trillion-dollar economy and considering the huge potential of our toy market, Mr Nishank exhorted all to make India ‘Atmanirbhar’ in Toy industry. He further stated that National Education Policy-2020 also lays emphasis on innovation and research in learning, starting from the primary education. Aligned with the goals of National Education Policy, the Toycathon aims to capture innovative prowess of 33 crores students across the country, he added.

Addressing a press conference Ms Irani stated that India imports 80 per cent of toys and the government is working towards promoting the indigenous toy industry for making the country self-reliant in this sector. She said that the collaboration with the Ministry of Education paves the way for the students, faculties from all schools, colleges and universities of the country to answer to the clarion call of Atmanirbhar Bharat though this Toycathon.

Appreciating the initiative, Ms Irani said: “This is the first time when school children will innovate, design and conceptualize toys also for specially abled ‘divyang children’.

The Minister informed that students and faculty members participating in Toycathon can get prizes upto Rs 50 lakhs. Commerce Ministry and MSME Ministry have taken various steps to protect the toy manufacturing industry and to make it competitive and to create awareness about safe toys which are not harmful chemically, Ministry of Education and Ministry of WCD will adopt special measures, she said.

Toycathon 2021 - Participants, Themes

Ministry of Education, Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), Ministry of Textile, Ministry of Commerce and Industries, Ministry of MSME, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have jointly launched Toycathon-2021.

This toy-hackathon will enable students and teachers from schools and colleges, design experts, toy experts and startups to get together and crowd source ideas for developing toys and games that are based on Indian culture and ethos, local folklore and heroes, and Indian value systems.

The Toycathon is based on nine themes namely, Indian Culture, History, Knowledge of India and Ethos; Learning, Education and Schooling; Social and human values; Occupations and specific fields; Environment; Divyang; Fitness and sport; Out of the box, creative and logical thinking; and Rediscovering/redesigning traditional Indian toys

The Toycathon will have 3 variants of tracks of Junior Level, Senior Level and Start up Level and will allow participation of students and teachers from schools, colleges and universities apart from startups and toy experts. Participants will have two options for idea submission; they can either submit ideas for the published problem statements or under novel toy concepts category.