Toycathon 2021: Jamia Millia Islamia Team ‘Evident’ Wins The Competition

Team ‘Evident’ comprising of BTech Civil 2nd year students Sarthak Kumar, Nikhil Yadav and Alziyan Ansari designed a mathematical board game for above 12 years old children. The team was led by Sarthak Kumar and was mentored by Professor Shamshad Ahmad, HoD, Civil Engineering, JMI.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 30, 2021 3:11 pm IST

New Delhi:

A team of three students from the Department of Civil Engineering, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) won the Toycathon 2021 competition, an inter-ministerial initiative organized by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell with support from All India Council for Technical Education(AICTE), Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of MSME, Ministry of Textiles and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Team ‘Evident’ comprising of BTech Civil 2nd year students Sarthak Kumar, Nikhil Yadav and Alziyan Ansari designed a mathematical board game for above 12 years old children. The team was led by Sarthak Kumar and was mentored by Professor Shamshad Ahmad, HoD, Civil Engineering, JMI.

JMI Vice Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar congratulated the winning team and said that since its inception the university has been playing an important role in nation building.

Around 1.2 lakh participants from across the country registered and submitted more than 17,000 ideas for the Toycathon 2021. After a three-day grand finale, only 117 ideas were finally selected from as many as 1,567 ideas.

Under the ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Toycathon 2021 is conceived to challenge India’s innovative minds to conceptualize novel Toy and Games based on Bharatiya civilization, history, culture, mythology and ethos.

Toycathon 2021 is a unique opportunity for students, teachers, start-ups and toy experts or professionals in India to submit their innovative toys or games concepts and win a large number of prizes worth Rs 50 lakhs.

