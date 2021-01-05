Toycathon 2021: Education Minister To Inaugurate Virtual Event Today

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘ Nishank’ will inaugurate a virtual toy hackathon named Toycathon 2021 event today at 2 pm along with Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani. The event has been organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and will be livestreamed at its official youtube channel. The event will be held at National Media Centre, Raisina Road, Near Hotel Le Meridien, Windsor Place. As per the official statement by the Union Government the aim of this event is to promote the use of toys as pedagogical tools for schools and colleges.

Mr Pokhriyal announced about the event as he said, “PM Narendra Modi believes that our toy market has huge potential and students can play a key role in harnessing it. I along with my colleague Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will be launching Toycathon,ToyHackathon today at 2PM”.

Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji believes that our toy market has huge potential & students can play a key role in harnessing it. I along with my colleague Minister of Textiles and Women & Child Development @smritiirani ji will be launching Toycathon, #ToyHackathon today at 2PM. pic.twitter.com/aeWWLuSztK — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 5, 2021

The Union Government has been placing emphasis on the role of toys in the field of education to make the process of learning for students as well as the teaching process more interesting. Various efforts have been taken to promote the use of educational toys in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Earlier on December 3, Mr Pokhriyal launched Toyathon Challenge 2020 in association with Amazon India. It was linked with the AtmaNirbhar initiative to boost Make In India programme. The students were invited to develop new board games, outdoor games and digital games.