Top Ranking Universities Have Opted For It: UGC Defends Exam Decision

Top ranking universities of the world have opted for the final exams to be done remotely, said the higher education regulator UGC while defending its decision to hold final year examinations in Indian universities by September-end. As students and teachers’ bodies protest against the move, the University Grants Commission has also said the move would not only give the students “more confidence and satisfaction, but also ensure merit and lifelong credibility”.

Final year exams in universities will have to be conducted by September-end this year, the education ministry announced on Monday, deferring the schedule from July in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases. However, students unable to appear in final year exams in September will get another chance and universities will conduct special exams "as and when feasible", according to a revised guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The Commission, to drive its points home, said top ranking institutes like Princeton, MIT, University of Cambridge, Imperial College of London, University of Toronto and McMaster, University of Heidelberg and University of Hong Kong have resorted to the online technology-based mode of examinations.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the central government announced a nationwide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day. While the government has eased several restrictions, schools and colleges continue to remain closed.

“Alternative form of assessment like Open Book, Term Paper, Continuous Assessment, Presentations, Assignments, time-limited exams have been preferred as a substitute for exam in select countries of Asia and Europe,” the Commission said.

“The performance in examinations brings in scholarships and awards and translates into better job placement. This would not only give them more confidence and satisfaction, but also ensure merit and lifelong credibility,” the UGC said while adding that the move is in order to safeguard the larger interests of students related to their academic and career progression, particularly those who are in their terminal semester or final year.

Meanwhile, students across the country have objected to the decision to not cancel the final year exams in universities in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying they feared community spread of the infection and not examinations.

The students launched multiple petitions online and took to social media to raise their objection using hashtag "Student lives matter".