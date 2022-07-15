Top Ranking: IIT Madras Director Dedicates Recognition To Students, Staff And Frontline Workers

  • Home
With the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) retaining the top spot among institutes for the fourth consecutive year, its Director on Friday dedicated the honour to students and staff, and thanked the frontline staff.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 15, 2022 9:13 pm IST | Source: PTI

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras
Image credit: Shutterstock
Chennai:

With the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) retaining the top spot among institutes for the fourth consecutive year, its Director on Friday dedicated the honour to students and staff, and thanked the frontline staff for their contributions during the covid-19 enforced lockdown.

The premier technical institute bagged the top spot , according to the Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings. "I dedicate this achievement to all the students, staff and faculty of my institute. Thanks to the Ministry of Education, Government of India, for their continued support and encouragement," Director of the institute, V Kamakoti said in a press release.

"Special thanks to all the frontline workers who kept the institute ticking during the covid times. NIRF process gives detailed feedback regarding our strengths and weaknesses. While we continue to leverage on our strengths we will address the weaknesses to march forward", he said.

IIT Madras retained its top spot in 'overall' category for the fourth consecutive year and in 'engineering' category for the seventh consecutive year, the release said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Indian Institute of Technology Madras
