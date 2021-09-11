Top Medical, Law, Engineering, Pharmacy And Management Colleges In India
Students who are preparing, or have appeared in different entrance exams – JEE, NEET, CAT, CLAT, GATE, etc – can check category-wise top institutions.
The Education Ministry’s NIRF 2021 rankings have been announced. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has retained the top spot of being the best overall higher educational institution in the country, followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). IISc and IIT Madras have also topped the rankings for University and Engineering categories.
NIRF 2021 rankings were announced for 11 categories.
Top Engineering Colleges In India 2021
IIT Madras
IIT Delhi
IIT Bombay
IIT Kanpur
IIT Kharagpur
IIT Roorkee
IIT Guwahati
IIT Hyderabad
National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy)
NIT Karnataka
Top Medical Colleges In India 2021
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh
Christian Medical College, Vellore
National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry
King George’s Medical University, Lucknow
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
Top Colleges For Law In India 2021
National Law School Of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore
National Law University (NLU), Delhi
NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad
The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur
Gujarat National Law University
Jamia Millia Islamia
NLU Jodhpur
Symbiosis Law School
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIT) Bhubaneswar
Top Colleges For Pharmacy In India 2021
Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
Panjab University, Chandigarh
Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali
Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
NIPER Hyderabad
JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty
Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal
JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore
NIPER Ahmedabad
Best Management Institutes (B-Schools) In India 2021
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad
IIM Bangalore
IIM Calcutta
IIM Kozhikode
IIT Delhi
IIM Indore
IIM Lucknow
Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur
IIT Kharagpur
IIT Bombay