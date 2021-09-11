  • Home
  • Education
  • Top Medical, Law, Engineering, Pharmacy And Management Colleges In India

Top Medical, Law, Engineering, Pharmacy And Management Colleges In India

Students who are preparing, or have appeared in different entrance exams – JEE, NEET, CAT, CLAT, GATE, etc – can check category-wise top institutions.

Education | Reported By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 11, 2021 9:22 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Madhya Pradesh Colleges, Universities To Reopen With 50% Attendance
Indian Students ‘Prolific’ In Adding To UK Revenues: Report
2 Indian Teachers Shortlisted For 2021 Global Teacher Prize
World Literacy Day 2021: Theme, Significance, Background Of The Day
Will Make Every Effort To Implement NEP-2020: Karnataka Education Minister
World Literacy Day 2021: Date, Theme, Significance Of The Day
Top Medical, Law, Engineering, Pharmacy And Management Colleges In India
NIRF 2021 rankings were announced for 11 categories (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

The Education Ministry’s NIRF 2021 rankings have been announced. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has retained the top spot of being the best overall higher educational institution in the country, followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). IISc and IIT Madras have also topped the rankings for University and Engineering categories.

NIRF 2021 rankings were announced for 11 categories.

Getting into top institutions is every student’s dream. Students who are preparing, or have appeared in different entrance exams – JEE, NEET, CAT, CLAT, GATE, etc – can check category-wise top institutions.

Top Engineering Colleges In India 2021

  1. IIT Madras

  2. IIT Delhi

  3. IIT Bombay

  4. IIT Kanpur

  5. IIT Kharagpur

  6. IIT Roorkee

  7. IIT Guwahati

  8. IIT Hyderabad

  9. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy)

  10. NIT Karnataka

Top Medical Colleges In India 2021

  1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

  2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

  3. Christian Medical College, Vellore

  4. National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore

  5. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow

  6. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

  7. Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi

  8. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry

  9. King George’s Medical University, Lucknow

  10. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Top Colleges For Law In India 2021

  1. National Law School Of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore

  2. National Law University (NLU), Delhi

  3. NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad

  4. The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata

  5. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur

  6. Gujarat National Law University

  7. Jamia Millia Islamia

  8. NLU Jodhpur

  9. Symbiosis Law School

  10. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIT) Bhubaneswar

Top Colleges For Pharmacy In India 2021

  1. Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

  2. Panjab University, Chandigarh

  3. Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani

  4. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali

  5. Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

  6. NIPER Hyderabad

  7. JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty

  8. Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal

  9. JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore

  10. NIPER Ahmedabad

Best Management Institutes (B-Schools) In India 2021

  1. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad

  2. IIM Bangalore

  3. IIM Calcutta

  4. IIM Kozhikode

  5. IIT Delhi

  6. IIM Indore

  7. IIM Lucknow

  8. Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur

  9. IIT Kharagpur

  10. IIT Bombay

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Result 2021, Cut-Off Today? Live Updates
Live | JEE Main Result 2021, Cut-Off Today? Live Updates
NEET-PG 2021 Held Across Country; 1.6 Lakh Candidates Appeared
NEET-PG 2021 Held Across Country; 1.6 Lakh Candidates Appeared
Delhi Government Announces SoSE Results, Admission Process To Begin From September 13
Delhi Government Announces SoSE Results, Admission Process To Begin From September 13
Delhi SoSE Admissions 2021: Result Announced, Admission Begins On Monday
Delhi SoSE Admissions 2021: Result Announced, Admission Begins On Monday
Madhya Pradesh Colleges, Universities To Reopen With 50% Attendance
Madhya Pradesh Colleges, Universities To Reopen With 50% Attendance
.......................... Advertisement ..........................