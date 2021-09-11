Top Medical, Law, Engineering, Pharmacy And Management Colleges In India

Image credit: Shutterstock NIRF 2021 rankings were announced for 11 categories (representational)

The Education Ministry’s NIRF 2021 rankings have been announced. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has retained the top spot of being the best overall higher educational institution in the country, followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). IISc and IIT Madras have also topped the rankings for University and Engineering categories.

NIRF 2021 rankings were announced for 11 categories.

Getting into top institutions is every student’s dream. Students who are preparing, or have appeared in different entrance exams – JEE, NEET, CAT, CLAT, GATE, etc – can check category-wise top institutions.

Top Engineering Colleges In India 2021

IIT Madras IIT Delhi IIT Bombay IIT Kanpur IIT Kharagpur IIT Roorkee IIT Guwahati IIT Hyderabad National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy) NIT Karnataka

Top Medical Colleges In India 2021

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh Christian Medical College, Vellore National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry King George’s Medical University, Lucknow Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Top Colleges For Law In India 2021

National Law School Of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore National Law University (NLU), Delhi NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur Gujarat National Law University Jamia Millia Islamia NLU Jodhpur Symbiosis Law School Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIT) Bhubaneswar

Top Colleges For Pharmacy In India 2021

Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi Panjab University, Chandigarh Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai NIPER Hyderabad JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore NIPER Ahmedabad

Best Management Institutes (B-Schools) In India 2021