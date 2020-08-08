  • Home
  • Education
  • Top Engineering Colleges in West Bengal, Check Details Here

Top Engineering Colleges in West Bengal, Check Details Here

These best engineering colleges in West Bengal offer various specialisations such as civil engineering, mechanical engineering, information technology engineering, electrical engineering, electronics and communication engineering, computer science engineering, and various other such specialisations.

Education | Written By Gargi Tomar | Updated: Aug 8, 2020 12:56 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIT Kharagpur Organising International e-Symposia On 'Gandhian Thoughts And Philosophy'
Research Scholars Complain Non-Payment Of Fellowships
Experiment With Online Education Will Lead To Permanent Change In Academia, Says Harvard Professor
Bihar Board Awards Grace Marks To Pass 2.14 Lakh Students Amid COVID-19
Education Policy’s Objectives Will Be Translated Into Action Through Curriculum Framework: CBSE
UGC Guidelines For Internship Embedded Degree Program Launched During Conclave On NEP
Top Engineering Colleges in West Bengal, Check Details Here
List of top engineering colleges in West Bengal 2020
New Delhi:

The top engineering colleges in West Bengal offer both Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programmes in various engineering disciplines. Every year, National Institute of Ranking Framework, also known as NIRF, releases the list of best engineering colleges in West Bengal and other states.

There are various parameters used for ranking the engineering colleges in West Bengal such as city, state, stream, type of institute, and ROI (Return of Investment). West Bengal is considered as one of the best options for various top engineering colleges. The first IIT, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur was also established in West Bengal. The quality and performance of the top engineering colleges in West Bengal are proven under the performance criteria of NIRF.

For students who have recently passed class 12, there are various options to get admission in the best engineering colleges of West Bengal. Entrance examinations for engineering discipline are held every year at National, State, and University level. In terms of higher education, West Bengal has a lot to offer.

Along with quality education, these universities hold a good reputation for placements and internships as well. Various national and multinational companies often visit campuses of the best engineering colleges in West Bengal. These best engineering colleges in West Bengal offer various specialisations such as civil engineering, mechanical engineering, information technology engineering, electrical engineering, electronics and communication engineering, computer science engineering, and various other such specialisations.

List of top engineering colleges in West Bengal 2020


College Name

NIRF Ranking

Careers360 rating

Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology Shibpur

19

AAAA+

Jadavpur University, Kolkata

14

AAAA+

Indian Institute of Engineering and Management, Kolkata

101

AAAA

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, Kolkata

165

AAAA

National Institute of technology, Durgapur

46

AAAA

University of Kalyani, Kalyani


AAAA

Bidhan Chandra Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Nadia


AAA+

Haldia Institute of Technology, Haldia

174

AAA+

Heritage Institute of Technology, Kolkata

150

AAA+

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kalyani


AAA+


Click here for more Education News
West Bengal University
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Lucknow University Releases Guidelines For Final Semester Exams In MCQ Format
Lucknow University Releases Guidelines For Final Semester Exams In MCQ Format
JEE Main 2020 Exam Day Guidelines, Check Here
JEE Main 2020 Exam Day Guidelines, Check Here
IIT Kharagpur Organising International e-Symposia On 'Gandhian Thoughts And Philosophy'
IIT Kharagpur Organising International e-Symposia On 'Gandhian Thoughts And Philosophy'
GATE 2021 Exam: IIT Bombay Announces Changes In Pattern And Cities
GATE 2021 Exam: IIT Bombay Announces Changes In Pattern And Cities
AIIMS PG 2020 Counselling: 124 PG, MDS Seats Left For Open Round
AIIMS PG 2020 Counselling: 124 PG, MDS Seats Left For Open Round
.......................... Advertisement ..........................