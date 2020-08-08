Top Engineering Colleges in West Bengal, Check Details Here

List of top engineering colleges in West Bengal 2020

The top engineering colleges in West Bengal offer both Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programmes in various engineering disciplines. Every year, National Institute of Ranking Framework, also known as NIRF, releases the list of best engineering colleges in West Bengal and other states.

There are various parameters used for ranking the engineering colleges in West Bengal such as city, state, stream, type of institute, and ROI (Return of Investment). West Bengal is considered as one of the best options for various top engineering colleges. The first IIT, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur was also established in West Bengal. The quality and performance of the top engineering colleges in West Bengal are proven under the performance criteria of NIRF.

For students who have recently passed class 12, there are various options to get admission in the best engineering colleges of West Bengal. Entrance examinations for engineering discipline are held every year at National, State, and University level. In terms of higher education, West Bengal has a lot to offer.

Along with quality education, these universities hold a good reputation for placements and internships as well. Various national and multinational companies often visit campuses of the best engineering colleges in West Bengal. These best engineering colleges in West Bengal offer various specialisations such as civil engineering, mechanical engineering, information technology engineering, electrical engineering, electronics and communication engineering, computer science engineering, and various other such specialisations.

List of top engineering colleges in West Bengal 2020





College Name NIRF Ranking Careers360 rating Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology Shibpur 19 AAAA+ Jadavpur University, Kolkata 14 AAAA+ Indian Institute of Engineering and Management, Kolkata 101 AAAA Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, Kolkata 165 AAAA National Institute of technology, Durgapur 46 AAAA University of Kalyani, Kalyani

AAAA Bidhan Chandra Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Nadia

AAA+ Haldia Institute of Technology, Haldia 174 AAA+ Heritage Institute of Technology, Kolkata 150 AAA+ Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kalyani

AAA+



