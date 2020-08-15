  • Home
Top Delhi University Women Colleges, Know Course-Wise Cut Off

If you are one of those girl students for whom the top colleges would matter a lot out of the total 22 women colleges, then we have the list ready for you.

New Delhi:

From a chief economic counsellor of International Monetary Fund to a Nobel prize winner, the Delhi University women colleges have given us all of them. Over a period of time, Delhi University women colleges have produced some of the brilliant minds and finest artists who have helped in shaping the entire world community. Unlike fascinating (as it sounds), it is quite challenging to grab a seat in these women colleges. A limited number of seats, higher cut off marks and numerous applications make it even more difficult to land with an admission offer.

If we look at the registration data, it reflects that a lot of girl students aspire to pursue their higher education from Delhi University women colleges after completing their senior secondary education. Going by the official figures, more girls register in DU colleges than boys. As per last year’s DU registration data, 1,29,753 girls applied for admission to DU in comparison with 1,28,634 boys. This means that 1119 more girls registered for DU admissions last year than boys.

Now, there would be quite a good number of girl applicants for DU this year too. Among all the 91 DU colleges, most of them are co-ed. However, do you know that there are DU colleges exclusively for girls? Yes, 22 colleges offer admission to girl students only or in other words, DU has 22 women colleges. And if you are one of those girl students for whom the top colleges would matter a lot out of the total 22 women colleges, then we have the list ready for you.

Top DU Colleges

As per the Ministry of Education’s National Institutional Research Framework (NIRF) Ranking, Miranda House College and Lady Shri Ram College have secured the first two positions not only among the DU colleges but as the top colleges across the country as well. Another aspect that makes some of the colleges of DU as top women colleges are the cut off which goes too high for many programmes.

DU cut-offs are prepared with the help of the best of four calculations of Delhi University, taking into account the marks scored in the class 12th examinations. The unprecedented result of class 12th students hints for a higher cut-off score this year.

Previous year cut-offs

Last year, the second-highest cut off score of DU (98.75%) was pegged by Lady Shri Ram College for BA Hons. Psychology and BA programme. In 2018, the highest cut off score was 98.75 % which was pegged by Lady Shri Ram College for the BA programme.

Women aspirants of Delhi University can check the previous year cut-offs of the top DU women colleges to know their chances of securing a seat in their desired programmes. Following are the previous year category wise cut-offs of some top women colleges of Delhi University to make students familiar with the qualifying marks for some of the best DU courses.

Miranda House Cut Off


Courses

Gen

OBC

SC

ST

B.A Hons. Economics

94.5

94.5

90.25

86

B.A Hons. English

97.5

93.25

90.25

92.5

B.A Hons. Geography

96.5

93.5

93.25

92.75

B.A Hons. Philosophy

89.5

88.75

87.5

88.75

B.A Hons. Political Science

98

96

94

94

B.A Hons. History

97

95

93.75

94.25


Lady Shri Ram College Cut Off


Programmes

Gen

OBC

SC

ST

BA Hons. Economics

98

95

91.5

89

BA Programme (Economics + Political Science)

98.75

95.75

93

92.5

BA Hons. English

97.5

92

90.75

91

BA Hons. Philosophy


89

84.75

85

BA Hons Sociology

97

93.5

90.25

91.75

BA Hons Political Science

98

96

94.5

95.25

B.Com Hons

97.5

94.5

91

83

B.Sc Hons.

Mathematics

96.25

93.5

88

87

B.A Hons.Psychology

98.75

96

94.5

95

B.A Hons. History

97

92.75

92

92.25


Gargi College Cut Off


Courses

General

OBC

SC

ST

B. A. (Hons.) Economics

95.75

90

85

83

B. A. (Hons.) English

95

89.25

89

86

B. Com (Hons.)

95.25

90.75

81

67

B. Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics

94.75

91.5

82

72

B. Sc. (Hons.) Zoology

90.33

81

78

75


Daulat Ram College Cut Off

Courses

Gen

OBC

SC

ST

B.A Hons. Economics

95.75

92.5

86.25

82.5

B.A Hons. English

94.75

90

86

83

B.Com Hons.

96

92

82

72

B.A Hons. Philosophy

90

82.5

80

80

B.A Hons.Psychology

96.5

91

90.5

89.5

B.A Hons. Political Science

95

93

91

89

B.A Hons. History

93.75

90

87.5

87.5


Lady Irwin College Cut Off

Courses

Gen

OBC

SC

ST

B.Sc Hons. Food Technology

93.5

86

78

69

B.Sc Hons. Home Science

84

74

70

59

B.Sc Pass Home Science

82

72

64

54


Maitreyi College Cut Off


Courses

Gen

OBC

SC

ST

B.A Hons. Economics

95

90

80

78

B.A Hons. English

93.5

87.5

84.5

84.5

B.A Hons. Sociology

91.5

81

79

79

B.A Hons. Political Science

93.5

87.5

86

83.5

B.Com Hons.

94.75

90.5

89

77

B.A Hons. History

91.75

84

80

81


Indraprastha College for Women Cut Off


Courses

Gen

OBC

SC

ST

B.A Hons. Economics

96

90.5

81

76.5

B.A Hons. English

94.5

87

84.75

86.25

B.A Hons. Sociology

94.75

86

85.5

87.75

B.A Hons. Political Science

95

91

88.5

89.25

B.Com Hons.

95

87.5

76

75

B.A Hons. History

93.5

89

86

87


Kamala Nehru College Cut Off


Courses

Gen

OBC

SC

ST

B.A Hons. Economics

95.25

88

79

81

B.A Hons. English

93.25

86.5

85

85

B.A Hons. Sociology

90.75

81.5

80

81

B.A Hons. Political Science

91.75

86.5

84.5

83

B.Com Hons.

94.75

87.5

80

80

B.A Hons. History

91.25

85

81

83.75


The Delhi University will release five cut off lists and one special cut off for admissions to undergraduate programmes this year. The document verification process will take place in the online mode, once the approval has been done, the students need to select the desired college and program, upload the scanned documents and pay the admission fee.

