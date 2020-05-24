Top 6 Means-Based Scholarships For Indian Students

Given here is the list of top 6 means-based government scholarships that students should not miss out.

The incidences of students dropping out of formal education are common in India. One of the key reasons for these drop-outs is the financial constraint faced by the students coming from economically weaker sections of the society. Due to lack of finances, these students find it difficult to manage their educational expenses. Thus, to promote the education of underprivileged and needy students, the Government of India has introduced a number of scholarship schemes. The means-based scholarships, in particular, tend to empower the underprivileged and deserving students to pursue their academic choices.

Given below is the list of top 6 means-based government scholarships that students should not miss out:

1. Top Class Education Scheme for SC Students

Run by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, this scholarship is meant to promote quality education among SC category students beyond Class 12. The SC students who have completed Class 12 and have taken admission in a full-time undergraduate or postgraduate course at a recognised institution can apply for this scholarship. The annual income of the family should be less than Rs 6 lakh per annum (from all sources).

Eligibility: Class 12 passed SC students

Awards: Full tuition fees and other allowances

Application timeline: Between August and November (tentative)

Application mode: Online (through the National Scholarship Portal)

2. Pre-Matric Scholarships Scheme for Minorities

This scholarship scheme is offered by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India for students belonging to minority communities (Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains and Zoroastrians/Parsis). The students who are studying at the pre-matriculation level (Class 1 to 10) are eligible to apply, provided they have obtained at least 50% marks in the previous final examination. Also, the annual income of the family should be less than Rs 1 lakh per annum from all sources.

Eligibility: Minority community students of Class 1 to 10

Awards: Admission fees, tuition fees, maintenance allowance

Application timeline: Between August and November (tentative)

Application mode: Online (through the National Scholarship Portal)

3. Post Matric Scholarships Scheme for Minorities

This is yet another scheme of the Ministry of Minority Affairs for minority community students studying at post-matriculation level i.e., Class 11 to PhD level. The key objective of the scholarship is to promote higher education of minority community students and enhance their employability by providing them with suitable financial assistance. The students are required to have obtained at least 50% marks in the previous qualifying examination and their annual family income should be less than Rs 2 lakh per annum (from all sources).

Eligibility: Minority community students of Class 11 to PhD level

Awards: Admission fees, tuition fees, maintenance allowance

Application timeline: Between August and November (tentative)

Application mode: Online (through the National Scholarship Portal)

4. Financial Assistance for Education of the Wards of Beedi/Cine/IOMC/LSDM Workers - Pre-Matric

An initiative of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, this scholarship scheme offers financial assistance to wards of Beedi workers, Iron Ore, Manganese & Chrome Ore Mines (IOMC), Limestone & Dolomite Mines (LSDM), Cine workers. They must be studying in Class 1 to 10 at a government/government-recognised school. Also, they should have passed the last examination in the first attempt. The family income should be less than RS 10,000 per month. For Cine workers, however, the family income can be less than Rs 8,000 per month or RS 1 lakh per annum.

Eligibility: Students of Class 1 to 10

Awards: Up to Rs 1,840

Application timeline: Between August and November (tentative)

Application mode: Online (through the National Scholarship Portal)

5. Financial Assistance for Education of the Wards of Beedi/Cine/IOMC/LSDM Workers – Post-Matric

Introduced with an aim to ensure that no child is working in any hazardous sector as a labourer, this scheme supports the post-matric education of wards of Beedi/Cine/IOMC/LSDM workers. The students must have passed their previous qualifying examination in the first attempt. They must be pursuing a regular course of general/technical education (such as engineering, medical and agricultural studies). The family income of the applicant should be less than RS 10,000 per month. However, for the Cine workers, a family income of less than RS 8,000 per month or Rs 1 lakh per annum is acceptable.

Eligibility: Students of Class 11, 12, diploma and degree level

Awards: Up to Rs 15,000

Application timeline: Between August and November (tentative)

Application mode: Online (through the National Scholarship Portal)

6. Special Scholarship Scheme Ishan Uday for North-Eastern Region

This scheme of University Grants Commission (UGC), Government of India is meant to support the higher education of students belonging to North-Eastern Region (NER). The students who are domicile of Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are eligible to apply. They must have passed Class 12 (or equivalent) in the preceding year. Also, they should have secured admission in the first year of a general/technical/professional/medical/paramedical course at a recognised institution/college/university. The annual income of the family should be less than Rs 4.50 lakh (from all sources).

Eligibility: Class 12 passed students of North-Eastern Region (NER)

Awards: Up to Rs 7,800 per month

Application timeline: Between August and November (tentative)

Application mode: Online (through the National Scholarship Portal)

