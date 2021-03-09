Top 100 Universities Can Offer Management And Other Courses Online With AICTE Approval

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has released guidelines for offering courses through open and distance learning mode and in online mode. The fresh set of guidelines are meant for programmes in Management, Computer Applications, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science in the Engineering and Technology domain, Logistics and Travel and Tourism.

AICTE has approved intake of three times the sanctioned intake of specific programmes in conventional or in regular modes. The maximum duration for completing the programme under ODL mode and or Online mode shall be double the duration of the respective programmes.

Any AICTE-approved institution intending to offer a programme through ODL or online mode shall make an application by submitting an affidavit to the AICTE.

Eligibility For Institutions

Institutions having a NAAC score of 3.26 and above on a scale of 4 or NBA Score of 700 on a scale of 1000 or having rank in Top-100 in the University category of NIRF ranking, at least twice in three preceding cycles (at the time of application), shall be permitted to start full-fledged ODL courses and / or

Online courses without prior approval of the AICTE only in the NBA accredited programmes, provided it satisfies all the conditions mentioned in these regulations:

Provided also that Institutions shall be required to submit an application and desired information, and comply to all the provisions of the Guidelines and shall be required to submit an affidavit to the AICTE

Any Institution may apply for offering programmes through the ODL mode and/or Online mode, which fulfils the following conditions, shall be in existence for at least five years; and (i) shall be accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council with a minimum score of 3.01 on a 4-point scale; or

(ii) NBA accreditation with at least 650 points on a scale of 1,000 or

(iii) shall be in the top-100 in the University category in the National Institutional Ranking Framework for at least twice in the last three preceding cycles (at the time of application).

Furthermore, institutions intending to offer ODL programmes have to acquire NBA Accreditation with a minimum score of 650 points on a scale of 1000 in next 2-years from the date of initial approval.