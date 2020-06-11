Top 10 Engineering Colleges In India

Based on the government’s university and college ranking system, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the ranking of engineering colleges for the current year has been announced today by the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ through video conferencing.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jun 11, 2020 2:16 pm IST

Top 10 Engineering Colleges In India
List of top 10 engineering colleges in India has been announced today.
New Delhi:

Based on the government’s university and college ranking system, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the ranking of engineering colleges for the current year has been announced today by the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ through video conferencing. NIRF ranking is an annual report card to the nation and to the stakeholders on what has been done by the institution in the last one year. It is a reflection of where the institution is standing in relation to other institutions in the similar category.

The NIRF ranking is usually announced in April but this year it was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

This year only one non-IIT is in the top 10 list. Last year 8 IITs were among the top 10 best engineering colleges in the country along with Chennai based Anna University and National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli.

Top 10 Engineering Colleges In India


  1. IIT Madras
  2. IIT Delhi
  3. IIT Bombay
  4. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
  5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
  6. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
  7. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
  8. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
  9. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
  10. Indian Institute of Technology Indore

In the e-release of NIRF ranking Union Minister of State MHRD Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, UGC Chairperson, AICTE Chairperson, NTA Chairperson were present among other dignitaries. The welcome address was given by Anil Sahasrabudhhe, Chairperson All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

NIRF was approved by the Ministry of Human Resource Development in 2015. The first NIRF ranking was announced on April 4, 2016 by the then Education Minister Smriti Irani.

NIRF ranking is done by the Ministry on the basis of recommendations received by a Core Committee group. It ranks institutions on the basis of "Teaching, Learning and Resources," "Research and Professional Practices," "Graduation Outcomes," "Outreach and Inclusivity," and "Perception".



