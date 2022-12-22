  • Home
CUET UG 2023: JMI has formed a committee to decide on the possibility of adopting the CUET, which was introduced earlier this year, for all courses.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 22, 2022 4:08 pm IST | Source: PTI

To Take CUET Route Or Not: Jamia Millia Islamia Likely To Decide In January
JMI to decide on implementing CUET on January
New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia is likely to decide on the implementation of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to all undergraduate courses from the next academic session in January, a senior official said on Thursday. The university has formed a committee to decide on the possibility of adopting the CUET, which was introduced earlier this year, for all courses. This year, the university took admission of students into 10 courses.

"We have formed a committee to look into the implementation of CUET. The committee is looking into the matter. The committee is expected to submit a report in this regard soon," said Jamia Millia Islamia Registrar Nazim Husain Al-Jafri. The report submitted by the committee will be presented during a meeting of the Academic Council in January and thereafter Executive Council, which is the highest decision-making body of the university will take up the matter.

"The academic council will discuss the matter during a meeting in January. Then after that EC will discuss the matter," Jafri added. Only admission to 10 undergraduate courses were done through the CUET at Jamia Millia Islamia University this year. JMI opened a registration portal for candidates seeking admission in these courses in August.

The 10 courses are: BA (Hons) Turkish Language and Literature, BA (Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA (Hons) History, BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) Economics, BSc Biotechnology, BVoc (Solar Energy), and BSc (Hons) Physics.

Major central universities in the national capital partially or wholly adopted CUET for admissions to UG courses in the academic session 2022-23. The University Grants Commission (UGC) had in March announced that it will be mandatory for all central universities to admit students through the CUET. More than 14 lakh candidates appeared for the CUET in the first edition of the exam.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Common University Entrance Test jamia millia admission
