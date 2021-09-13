TNEA Rank List Releasing Tomorrow; Know How To Check

  • Home
Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) rank list will be released tomorrow, September 14. Students who appeared for the examination will be able to check the rank list on the official website- tneaonline.org.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 13, 2021 4:32 pm IST

Students will be appearing for TNEA counselling on the basis of the secured rank. Students will be required to pay an initial deposit after the release of the TNEA rank list. Prior to the rank list, verification of the certificates was done by the authorities.

TNEA Rank List: How To Check

  • Visit the official website and login using the email id and password

  • Click on the TNEA rank list link on the appeared homepage

  • Candidates will be redirected to a new login page

  • Now, enter the user ID, password and other login details as asked

  • Click on the ‘Submit’

  • TNEA Rank list will appear on the screen

  • Check the rank list

  • Save and take a print out of the rank list

TNEA authority will release publication of tentative allotment on a specific date which will be declared soon after the rank list is released. Students will confirm the allotment option of the final institution and branch allotment will be decided by the TNEA authorities. Students will be required to report to the final allotted Institutions.

